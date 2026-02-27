I Thank You Friday- Dennis Hoffman

Ortonville VFW Post 582 Commander Dennis Hoffman

Hello to all of our veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to US Army Veteran and VFW Post 582 Commander Dennis Hoffman.

Some veterans have the opportunity to share their stories in their own words. For others though, their stories come from those who know them best or for this week's "I Thank You Friday", from a neighbor who recognizes the dedication and patriotism of one individual whose service to community and country is admirable.

Dennis Hoffman was nominated by a community neighbor who goes by Nick, who had this to say about his friend and the recognition for the hard work Dennis has done for his fellow man.

Nick: "Good Morning 94.7 WCSX, I wanna give a shout out to in my opinion one of the hardest working veterans you'll find here in Ortonville. His name is Dennis Hoffman, and he is the Post Commander of our tiny community, VFW Post 582. Mr. Hoffman has been commanding the VFW for over 10 years and in that time has made our town a better place thanks to his assistance in programs such as the Honor Guard Rifle Team, and outreach programs with our local teachers and our local cub scout troop. Mr. Hoffman continues to represent and serve our country and community with a smile and a sense of duty. KEEP PLAYING THE BOB SEGER WCSX, your station is #1!"

Post 582 Sr. Vice Commander Carl Jeffrey & Post Commander Dennis Hoffman Patrick McAbee From left, Ted Lambiris, Dennis Hoffman, and Cliff Filhart. Members of the Ortonville VFW Post 582 during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Ortonville Cemetery.

The Man Behind the Uniform

Dennis Hoffman's service to his country began in 1968 with his draft notice to the United States Army. As detailed in this letter from a State of Michigan House Committee Testimony, US Army Veteran Dennis Hoffman has served honorably for the Stars & Stripes and faced challenges that only few can relate to.

A small sample of it reads: "Commander Hoffman was drafted to the army in June 1968 following Boot Camp at Fort Bragg North Carolina and advanced infantry training at Fort Polk Louisiana. The USS Pueblo was seized by the North Koreans and international waters on January 23, 1968 in the crew held hostage. Due to this new conflict his battalion in October was split in half some going to Vietnam and some including Commander Hoffman sent to the DMZ (Korean demilitarized zone).

“I was disappointed says Hoffman, I was trained for jungle warfare, and I wanted to fight. I didn’t fight the draft. I just felt it was part of my duty as a US citizen." He patrolled the DMZ for 13 months and dealt with conflicts as people tried to sneak through the fence. There was a mile to the military demarcation line, and it was filled with bunkers and foxholes, allowing Hoffman and his battalion to patrol the area. He left the army after his two-year draft period was complete.

When the Ortonville VFW post was charted in 1984 he joined and continues to give to the 16 programs supported by the VFW. Those of which include, Honor Guard-Rifle Team, Voice of Democracy Essay contest, Oakland County Campout, Poppy Program, VFW national home for children in Eaton Rapids, and local food banks. The list goes on... Thank you, Commander Hoffman for all you and your fellow VFW members do for the community."

Voices of Veterans Must Never Go Silent

VFW Post 582 Accepting Buddy Poppy donations

VFW Post 582 located at: 486 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462 is always looking for volunteer assistance and donations to continue the many local programs and charities that are supported through the VFW under Commander Hoffman's watch. Joining as a member of the VFW is also an option for those who have served and can find out more by visiting the Post itself during one its meetings, calling their number (248) 736-4104 , or by going to their Facebook page to talk to a fellow veteran to find out more.

The unwavering support for the Red, White, & Blue and service to the U.S. Army and the community of Ortonville is appreciated and never forgotten. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say Thank You Dennis Hoffman!

