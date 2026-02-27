ContestsConcerts + Events
In 1973 The Band Pink Floyd Turns to the Dark Side

Pink Floyd’s iconic album Dark Side of the Moon has spent on the Billboard 200 album chart (so far) since its release 51 years ago. A total of 996 weeks Pink Floyd…

Screamin Scott
Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon

The Dark Side of the Moon is the eighth studio album by the English rock band Pink Floyd, released on 1 March 1973 by Harvest Records.

Harvest (UK); Capitol (US)

Pink Floyd celebrates their 51st anniversary of  Dark Side of the Moon. It's one of those albums in history that is a part of the music culture that sets this album apart from other albums of its time.

Feel Good Vinyl Album

What's an album you have loved every time the needle hit the vinyl? From the music lyrics, to even the album cover and packaging, certain albums give me the "Feel Good Factor.

" It's hard to describe, but it is a whole-body experience that you feel when you hear a certain song. Overwhelming love comes over you as you are one with the artist. As the end of the record trails out on the inner groove, you feel better about everything. The mind has been filled with a sense of joy. That's my own "Feel Good Factor."

The Dark Side of the Moon is the eighth studio album by Pink Floyd. Released on 1 March 1973 by Capitol Records.

The band's follow-up to Obscured by Clouds, is not one of Pink Floyd's more popular albums, though Mason has said it is one of his favourite Floyd albums.

The Dark Side of the Moon received widespread critical acclaim and featured in publications' listings of the greatest albums of all time. It brought international fame and wealth to all four band members.

The Making of Darkside of the Moon

The Dark Side of the Moon album was recorded at EMI Studios (now Abbey Road Studios) in 60 days between 31 May 1972 and 9 February 1973.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 29: Australian Pink Floyd performs at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort on September 29, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Getty Images

The engineer, if you didn't know, was a well-known artist, Alan Parsons.

Completed at Abbey Road on 9 February 1973. Gilmour recalled listening to the finished album for the first time as "a moment of great joy and of satisfaction.

To me, it's one great album you can listen to from start to finish. A Classic of All Time.

~Screamin Scott

Dark Side of the MoonDavid GilmourPink Floyd
Screamin ScottWriter
