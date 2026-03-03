March of 1978 Van Halen Go On Their 1st Tour

Van Halen’s first major U.S. tour (1978 World Tour) began on March 3, 1978, at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago in support of their debut album. The opening act for Journey / Montrose without SammyHagar and Black Sabbath, the band played 124 shows in the U.S. over 10 months, rapidly gaining a reputation for energetic performances.

The 12-song setlist featured songs from their debut album, such as "Runnin' With the Devil" and "You Really Got Me".

Van Halen Made Their First Stop In Detroit, Michigan

Notable performances included the debut at the Aragon Ballroom, a show at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on March 10, 1978, and several dates opening for Black Sabbath, including Sept. 18 at Cobo Hall.

On March 10, 1978, a legendary rock concert took place at the Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, featuring VH in one of their earliest major performances. They served as the opening act for Journey (on the Infinity tour) and Montrose, marking Van Halen's debut Detroit show and third stop on their 1978 World Tour.

Funny how they met the future VH frontman, Sammy Hagar, 7 years before he became a full-time member

When Did Eddie Van Halen Meet Sammy Hagar?

Sammy Hagar first met Eddie VH on September 23, 1978, at the Summerfest concert at Anaheim Stadium in California, where their respective bands were both performing. While Hagar did not officially join Van Halen until 1985, they connected early on through mutual appreciation for each other's music.

VH opened for the band Montrose, which featured future VH lead singer Sammy Hagar. After David Lee Roth left the band, Sammy Hagar joined VH in 1985. Hagar was the band's lead singer until he was fired, then rejoined for a 2004 reunion tour.

Black Sabbath had Van Halen open several shows, including September 18th, 1978, at Cobo Hall.

Van Halen Set List for First Detroit Show

Van Halen - March 10, 1978 Setlist: