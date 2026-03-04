ContestsConcerts + Events
Jon Bon Jovi Prepares for Forever Tour Debut at Madison Square Garden

Laura Adkins
Jon Bon Jovi will play at Madison Square Garden on Jul. 7. The show kicks off the Forever tour. This is the band's first tour since the lead singer went under the knife in 2022. He needed work done on his vocal cords. Jon Bon Jovi said that one of his vocal cords had atrophied and required surgery to restore function. 

After surgery, he told Today, “The road has been long. It's been tough. But I persevered. It's like training for a marathon. Anyone can go for a run. Being able to go the distance is a whole different set of commitment. You have to physically, mentally, and spiritually be ready to do that again.” 

John Francis Bongiovi, Jr. was born on Mar. 2, 1962, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He changed his name when he started making music, and he formed the band in 1983 with keyboardist David Bryan, bassist Alec John Such, and drummer Tico Torres. Guitarist Richie Sambora joined later.

The band released their self-titled debut album in 1984. It featured their hit, "Runaway." They've cranked out 16 studio albums since then.

Their 1986 album, Slippery When Wet, spent eight weeks at No. 1, cementing their status as rock titans. The 1988 release, New Jersey, also hit No. 1 and produced five top 10 hits.

The band released their latest album, Forever, in 2024. The tour shares the same name as this most recent studio release.

The Madison Square Garden show will be the first of multiple tour dates. Additional concert information and ticket details are available at the Bon Jovi website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
