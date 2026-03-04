Michigan Rock Legend Mark Farner Coming Home For a Concert

Rock Legend Mark Farner and his American Band take the Downtown Flint Stage at the Capitol Theatre on March 20th

Legendary rock icon Mark Farner is bringing his electrifying live show, Mark Farner’s American Band, to downtown Flint on Friday, March 20, 2026, for a one-night performance at the historic Capitol Theatre. Fans of classic rock and those eager to relive the anthems of the 1970s won’t want to miss this exciting concert, which celebrates the enduring legacy of one of America’s most influential rock frontmen.

The Famous Farner

Born and raised in Flint, Michigan, Farner first rose to fame behind the platinum-selling rock band Grand Funk Railroad.

In the late 1960s and 1970s, Grand Funk Railroad became one of the defining voices of classic American rock, a string of hits that remain staples on the radio today. Farner’s powerhouse vocals and soulful guitar on like “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “Bad Time To Be In Love,” and the timeless anthem “We’re An American Band” into the cultural canon.

More than 50 years later, Farner continues to captivate audiences with his unmistakable voice, magnetic stage presence, and heartfelt connection to his fans. Now in his late 70s, he shows no signs of slowing down, bringing the same raw energy and passion to the stage that made him a legend. Fans coming to the Capitol Theatre on March 20th can expect a high-octane performance that blends the classic hits they know and love with Farner’s signature blend of rock, blues, and soul.

Mark Farner’s American Band isn’t just a nostalgia trip — it’s a celebration of a lifetime in music. Farner’s enduring career has spanned decades, and his influence on rock music is unmistakable. His songs have been embraced across generations for their honest lyrics, catchy hooks, and earnest spirit. Railroad records or discovered their music. Farner’s live performances continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The Homecoming Show

The choice of the Capitol Theatre as the venue for this performance adds an extra layer of significance. The Capitol showcases world-class talent in an intimate setting that highlights both the artist and the audience experience. Returning to his hometown stage is a meaningful homecoming. Achance to share his music with the community that helped shape him.

How Can I Get Tickets To The Show?

Tickets for the show on Mark's website. accessible prices, special seating options, and premium “Capitol Club” boxes

The show is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM.

Audiences can anticipate roughly two hours of classic rock staples, fan favorites, and Farner’s unmistakable guitar work.