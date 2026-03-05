Screamin Scott’s Most Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs

ContestsConcerts + Events
Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX has long celebrated the legacy of Led Zeppelin, and few champion the band’s deeper catalog like me, Screamin' Scott Randall. Known for digging beyond the obvious hits, Led Zeppelin often highlights songs that don’t get as much airtime but showcase the band’s creativity and musicianship. In one of my many discussions with listeners, I would like to share five of the most underrated Led Zeppelin tracks—songs that reveal different sides of the legendary group.

One of my top picks is the song Carouselambra from the album In Through the Out Door. Released in 1979, the album marked one of the band’s final studio efforts, and “Carouselambra” stands out for its heavy use of synthesizers. Keyboardist and bassist John Paul Jones drives the track with layered synth lines that create a swirling, almost futuristic sound. While some traditional fans initially overlooked the song because it deviated from the band’s earlier guitar-heavy style, Scott argues that its ambition and complexity make it a hidden gem. The track runs more than ten minutes and blends progressive rock elements with the band’s trademark intensity.

Another favorite on my Screamin' Underrated list is, Hots On for Nowhere from the 1976 album Presence. Compared with some of the group’s better-known songs, “Hots On for Nowhere” flies under the radar, but it delivers a funky groove and playful attitude. The track features sharp guitar riffs from Jimmy Page and a loose, rhythmic feel. Scott describes it as one of those songs that captures the band simply having fun in the studio. Its mix of blues and funk influences demonstrates how Led Zeppelin could shift styles while maintaining their unmistakable energy.

I recommend Travelling Riverside Blues as an underrated standout. Originally recorded during a 1969 BBC session, the performance was officially released in 1990. The song is rooted in traditional blues, drawing inspiration from the work of Robert Johnson. Led Zeppelin’s version injects a powerful rock edge, highlighted by the vocals of Robert Plant and the thunderous rhythm section. Screamin Scott notes that the track captures the band’s early raw energy, blending classic blues with the explosive sound that would soon make them one of the biggest rock acts in the world.

Another song on Scott’s list is Four Sticks from the album Led Zeppelin IV. While the record is famous for “Stairway to Heaven,” “Four Sticks” is often overshadowed despite its musical complexity. The song features a hypnotic rhythm built around an unusual 5/4-time signature, giving it a distinctive, almost trance-like feel. John Bonham famously played the track using four drumsticks—two in each hand—to create its powerful, “tribal” percussion sound. Love the song for its relentless groove structure.

Rounding out my list is Custard Pie from the sprawling 1975 double album Physical Graffiti. Opening the album with a punch, the song combines gritty blues lyrics with a muscular instrumental performance. Fans often point to Jimmy Page’s infectious guitar riff and John Bonham’s heavy drumming as key highlights. According to Scott, “Custard Pie” perfectly represents Led Zeppelin’s ability to modernize traditional blues while still delivering a hard-rock punch.

To the many listeners of WCSX, these songs prove that Led Zeppelin’s catalog extends far beyond their biggest radio hits. Each track reveals a different facet of the band—from progressive experimentation to blues-driven rock. By spotlighting these overlooked recordings, take some time to revisit the band’s deeper cuts and rediscover the creativity that helped make Led Zeppelin one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

Request them for my new afternoon feature, "The Traffic Jam." These would sound awesome on the radio if you want to request them on my show.

~screamin scott

