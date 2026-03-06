Dee Snider Opens Up About Sebastian Bach Singing in Twisted Sister

ContestsConcerts + Events
Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach is known for his pipes, and now, he's using those pipes to fill in on a handful of Twisted Sister shows this year.

So, what does Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider think of this? Well, Snider is opening about about his feelings about Bach taking over for the "I Wanna Rock" group, plus, Snider is shedding light on his health.

Back in February, Snider announced that he was backing out of his band's reunion tour due to health issues. But, he took to X to tell fans that he's doing fine, as far as his health, but just won't be able to make those dates.

"Been waiting for the dust to settle…but it hasn't," he stated on the social media platform to start off his post. He added, "For a retired 71 year old, I'm great. But I've only got so much tread left on these tires. I decided to use it for the rest of my journey…and not burn them up on stage trying to prove I'm as good as I ever was. I can live with that choice. I would've been a shadow of my former self out there anyway."

Dee Snider on Sebastian Bach Singing in Twisted Sister

In a separate post, he added, "The story of my retirement for health reasons ran wild! I'm not dying. (No, not never!) Just can't do the things I used to do. I'm cool with it. I have a great life!"

As for Bach joining Twisted Sister, he stated that he "totally" approves of him "stepping in for me." He added that Bach is a "true fan and will honor what I did with every show!”

On Tuesday, March 3, Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister announced that  Bach would be handling vocal duties on various tour dates this fall. So far, there's no word on what dates Bach will be performing at, but that information is expected to drop soon.

