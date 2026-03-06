Five Finger Death Punch Gearing Up for 2026 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch will take the stage at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Wednesday, July 22. Cody Jinks joins them as a guest at the waterfront venue. The band announced it on their social media channels this January.

The band has visited Bangor several times over the past 15 years, building a loyal fanbase in the area with each visit. Their last stop was on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the same location, when they shared the bill with Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods.

Five Finger Death Punch has released chart-topping records over two decades. Hits like "Wrong Side of Heaven" and "Bad Company" made them stars. Cody Jinks has carved out his own path in country music. He mixes outlaw roots with fresh approaches.

$1 of all U.S. ticket sales will be donated to the National Governing Bodies for USA Judo and USA Cycling BMX Racing & Freestyle, helping fund coaching, travel, equipment, and high‑level training for Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

This show is part of a 2026 North American tour by the band, which will support USA Judo and USA Cycling, according to USA Cycling.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory chose USA Judo as his beneficiary, while vocalist Ivan Moody designated USA Cycling's BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle teams. “It's a little-known fact that the United States is one of the only major countries in the world where the government does not fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes or their training programs,” says Bathory, according to USA Cycling. Moody said, “These athletes represent the best of who we are. Dedication, sacrifice, discipline. If we can help level the playing field even a little, we're all in.”