ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Five Finger Death Punch Gearing Up for 2026 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch will take the stage at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Wednesday, July 22. Cody Jinks joins them as a guest at the waterfront venue. The…

Dan Teodorescu
Singer Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch performs at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Five Finger Death Punch will take the stage at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Wednesday, July 22. Cody Jinks joins them as a guest at the waterfront venue. The band announced it on their social media channels this January.

The band has visited Bangor several times over the past 15 years, building a loyal fanbase in the area with each visit. Their last stop was on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the same location, when they shared the bill with Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods.

Five Finger Death Punch has released chart-topping records over two decades. Hits like "Wrong Side of Heaven" and "Bad Company" made them stars. Cody Jinks has carved out his own path in country music. He mixes outlaw roots with fresh approaches.

$1 of all U.S. ticket sales will be donated to the National Governing Bodies for USA Judo and USA Cycling BMX Racing & Freestyle, helping fund coaching, travel, equipment, and high‑level training for Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

This show is part of a 2026 North American tour by the band, which will support USA Judo and USA Cycling, according to USA Cycling.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory chose USA Judo as his beneficiary, while vocalist Ivan Moody designated USA Cycling's BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle teams. “It's a little-known fact that the United States is one of the only major countries in the world where the government does not fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes or their training programs,” says Bathory, according to USA Cycling. Moody said, “These athletes represent the best of who we are. Dedication, sacrifice, discipline. If we can help level the playing field even a little, we're all in.”

Tickets and information are available on their official website.

Cody JinksFive Finger Death Punch
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Dan Vickrey and Adam Duritz of Counting Crows perform onstage during the 37th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on October 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
MusicCounting Crows Make Waves on the International CircuitLaura Adkins
Sammy Hagar performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicSammy Hagar Unveils 2026 Best Of All Worlds Tour With Rick Springfield, Hints Roth CollaborationLaura Adkins
James Hetfield speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMetallica Frontman Names Two Songs That Remain Challenging to Perform LiveDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect