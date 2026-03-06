I Thank You Friday- DAV 129 (Shelby Twp.)

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 129 of Shelby Township

Hello to all of our Veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to a local DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Hall that has been a part of its community for decades and works to provide Veterans with service-related disabilities the capable access to benefit resources and have their voice heard in veteran's advocacy. Our I Thank You shout out goes to DAV Chapter 129 in Shelby Township.

Some veterans have the opportunity to share their stories in their own words. For an organization like the DAV 129, the stories and memories of its members and community impact come from many voices and heartfelt joy. This week's "I Thank You Friday" comes from an affiliate member who wishes to recognize "The Red Barn" and what it stands for in them and the members.

DAV Chapter 129 was nominated by affiliate member Brad Grand, who took the time to message 94.7 WCSX and give recognition to the Disabled American Veterans Hall and how it impacts his life and the community of Shelby Township.

Brad: Hello patriots and classic rock station 94.7 WCSX. I wanted to share a thought or two with you on the wonderful people over in Shelby Township DAV 129 Chapter. Some of them are my neighbors so not to leave any of them out, I have to let you know of their hard work and values that have many including myself taking pride in being an American today. The DAV 129 honors those who have fallen with a "Valor Garden" to allow for anyone who has lost a loved one in war or conflict a place to reflect and remember. They also take the upmost care in retiring and properly disposing of American Flags in ceremonies that have a tear in my eye just thinking about it. In a world of unrest, the DAV 129 stands for me and many others here, a place that I can be proud to be an American. Thanks for the music and thank you Big Jim.

Left to Right: Members of DAV 129: Cathy Perry, Bill Dezur, Bill Donovan, John Drake, Treasurer Dave Kursinsky, Toni Deaton, Danny Cusenza; Randy Whitmire & Danny Kozlowski. DAV Hall 129 Open House set up to welcome veterans with questions. Dave Olson, A member of DAV 129.

Disabled American Veterans: Serving & Supporting

Providing a lifetime of Veteran support, the DAV advocates with their mission statement on their website:

With over 15 million Veterans in the United States and over 500,000 in the State of Michigan alone, the work of the DAV and its many branches is a year-round effort that does not know what a break is or what time off consists of.

DAV 129 has information to help Veterans who are in need of assistance. DAV Veteran members Honor Veterans Day in front of Comerica Park.

DAV 129 Presence is Felt by the Community

As stated by Brad, the "Red Barn" is a place that welcomes not only veterans and their families but anyone in the community. Located at: 47326 Dequindre Rd., Shelby Township, MI 48317, you don't have to be a resident of Shelby Township to visit DAV Chapter 129. Veterans and community members in and around the Oakland-Macomb County border area also visit the "red barn" to utilize its worn flag drop off box. The box which is in the shape of a USPS mailbox and located out front allows for easy access to drop off worn flags whose valor must be properly disposed of and honored with ceremony. Video source from C&G Newspapers.

In addition to the "red barn" being the home for over 50 members, it also serves as a multi-facility usage. Functions that can be hosted here include, graduation parties, weddings, Scout Troop summits and even as a concert hall.

Gina Joseph Members of the Red Barn Revival Band including: (front row left), Dale and Linda Jarosz, Andy Javacz; (back row left), Nan Drinkard, Joan Jenkins, Jose Durazo, Tom Jenkins, George Lilley, Roland Allison, Karen Robertson, Harry Mamassian, Pat Erickson and Matt Drinkard. https://thevendry.com/venue/168017/disabled-american-veterans-chapter-129-shelby-township-mi DAV Chapter 129 Decoration of Wedding Reception.

The Valor Garden, which is located behind the main building was dedicated in 2019 and continues to serve for those who wish to remember those who have fallen as well as a point of peace to reflect on in times of uncertainty.

DAV 129 Memorial Plaque of Valor Garden. DAV Hall 129 Dedication Ceremony of Valor Garden.

Another community draw of the DAV Chapter 129 is their weekly flea market where trinkets and collectables can be found by the dozens of tables set up. As seen below, video courtesy of Derek Redd:

DAV Chapter 129 Flea Market Event Flyer.

A Veterans Voice is Always Welcomed

With chapter meetings every month, the DAV 129 is always looking for new veteran members, volunteers, and also individuals who wish to express their questions and/or concerns with veterans' affairs and any obstacles that could be troubling them. to find out more information on this, you can always visit the DAV 129 website by clicking here. A phone call at (248) 977-7893 or (248) 977-7900 will also put you in contact there. Their Facebook page is also a great way to keep up on DAV 129 details. Of course, if you near the Hall, a walk in is always appreciated by its members too.

DAV Chapter 129 Meeting Information.

There are many stories and opportunities to get involved with and listen in on when you simply make the call or just stop in for a visit with the start of a conversation. The work continues to support the veterans who have supported our Freedoms and Liberties. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU TO the DAV Chapter 129!

Every Veteran has a Story to Share