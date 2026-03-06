Local Rock Band OCD Detroit is Returning to the Stage.

OCD Detroit has carved out a reputation as one of the most dependable, high‑energy rock cover bands in the Detroit metro area. Fronted by vocalist and guitarist Matt Matthews, the group stands as a testament to the city’s long‑standing tradition of gritty, authentic, blue‑collar rock and roll. Based out of Macomb County, this seasoned four‑piece band brings decades of combined experience to the stage, delivering a show that blends precision, personality, and pure Motor City attitude.

OCD Detroit is known for its wide‑ranging setlist that features multiple decades of rock history. Instead of limiting themselves to one style, era, or category, the band embraces the full spectrum of rock music. Their performances often include everything from classic rock staples to deeper, obscure cuts that only true music lovers recognize immediately. This balance of familiar hits and unexpected gems helps the band appeal to casual listeners, hardcore rock fans, and everyone in between.

Frontman Matt Mathews sets the tone with a commanding stage presence and a rich, gritty vocal delivery that fits perfectly. Smooth melodic lines and raw, powerful rock phrasing make him a standout figure among local performers. Behind him, the band’s veteran musicians provide a tight, cohesive foundation built on experience and shared passion for live music.

Detroit’s music scene has always been defined by authenticity, and OCD Detroit fits squarely within that tradition. The city’s rock heritage, from legendary venues to storied local dive bars, shapes the band’s sound and energy.

The band’s Macomb County roots place them in the heart of one of Southeast Michigan’s busiest local music scenes. Saturday, April 11th at Freddy’s Bar and Grill in Clinton Township.

The band has built a loyal following through consistent performances, energetic shows, and a strong bond with the crowd. After a period away from the stage, the band is gearing up for a notable return. April 11th at Freddy’s Bar and Grill in Clinton Township, bringing their signature sound back to one of their home venues.

The band is also lining up additional dates at The Motor Cafe, with a scheduled show on April 25th. These upcoming performances highlight the group’s continued momentum and their commitment to delivering a high‑quality live experience for local fans.

In a city filled with talented musicians, OCD Detroit distinguishes itself through consistency, versatility, and the unmistakable chemistry of seasoned performers. Their ability to shift seamlessly between decades, styles, and moods keeps every performance fresh and engaging. At an OCD Detroit show is guaranteed a night of fun.



With strong musical roots, a diverse song selection, and a respected presence in the Detroit area, OCD Detroit continues to embody the strength and resilience of local rock culture. As they prepare for their April performances at Freddy’s and The Motor Cafe, the band stands ready to deliver the kind of electrifying shows that have earned them a solid place in the Motor City music scene.

Good to have you back, boys!