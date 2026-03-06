ContestsConcerts + Events
Local Rock Band OCD Detroit is Returning to the Stage.

Screamin' Scott
Local Rock Band OCD Detroit

OCD Detroit is Back!

Scott Randall

OCD Detroit has carved out a reputation as one of the most dependable, high‑energy rock cover bands in the Detroit metro area. Fronted by vocalist and guitarist Matt Matthews, the group stands as a testament to the city’s long‑standing tradition of gritty, authentic, blue‑collar rock and roll. Based out of Macomb County, this seasoned four‑piece band brings decades of combined experience to the stage, delivering a show that blends precision, personality, and pure Motor City attitude.

The Buzz on the Bands' Return is Incredible

OCD Detroit is known for its wide‑ranging setlist that features multiple decades of rock history. Instead of limiting themselves to one style, era, or category, the band embraces the full spectrum of rock music. Their performances often include everything from classic rock staples to deeper, obscure cuts that only true music lovers recognize immediately. This balance of familiar hits and unexpected gems helps the band appeal to casual listeners, hardcore rock fans, and everyone in between.

Lead Singer for the band OCD Matt Matthews on stage singing into the microphoneScott Randall

Lead Singer for the band OCD, Matt Matthews

Frontman Matt Mathews sets the tone with a commanding stage presence and a rich, gritty vocal delivery that fits perfectly. Smooth melodic lines and raw, powerful rock phrasing make him a standout figure among local performers. Behind him, the band’s veteran musicians provide a tight, cohesive foundation built on experience and shared passion for live music.

Get Ready to Party!

Detroit Band OCD Detroit with photo of Tim BoettcherScott Randall

Detroit Band OCD Detroit with Tim Boettcher

Detroit’s music scene has always been defined by authenticity, and OCD Detroit fits squarely within that tradition. The city’s rock heritage, from legendary venues to storied local dive bars, shapes the band’s sound and energy.

The band’s Macomb County roots place them in the heart of one of Southeast Michigan’s busiest local music scenes. Saturday, April 11th at Freddy’s Bar and Grill in Clinton Township.

OCD Fans Are Amazing

Local Detroit band OCD Detroit performing in front a large crowd at Freddy's Bar and GrillScott Randall

OCD Detroit Fans at Freddy's Bar & Grill


The band has built a loyal following through consistent performances, energetic shows, and a strong bond with the crowd. After a period away from the stage, the band is gearing up for a notable return. April 11th at Freddy’s Bar and Grill in Clinton Township, bringing their signature sound back to one of their home venues.

The band is also lining up additional dates at The Motor Cafe, with a scheduled show on April 25th. These upcoming performances highlight the group’s continued momentum and their commitment to delivering a high‑quality live experience for local fans.

What Makes OCD Detroit So Good?

Local Detroit Band OCD and the Band LogoScott Randall

OCD Detorit

In a city filled with talented musicians, OCD Detroit distinguishes itself through consistency, versatility, and the unmistakable chemistry of seasoned performers. Their ability to shift seamlessly between decades, styles, and moods keeps every performance fresh and engaging. At an OCD Detroit show is guaranteed a night of fun.


With strong musical roots, a diverse song selection, and a respected presence in the Detroit area, OCD Detroit continues to embody the strength and resilience of local rock culture. As they prepare for their April performances at Freddy’s and The Motor Cafe, the band stands ready to deliver the kind of electrifying shows that have earned them a solid place in the Motor City music scene.

Good to have you back, boys!

~screamin scott

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
About
Connect