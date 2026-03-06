Win tickets to see The Rock Orchestra – Arena of Fire August 29th!

Some music was made to be turned up loud. On August 29th, a powerful new concert experience arrives at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill when The Rock Orchestra brings its Arena of Fire tour to metro Detroit—and 94.7 WCSX wants to send you there.

The Rock Orchestra performs the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more.

Witness the electrifying fusion of Classical music and Metal in a show that burns with beauty & intensity.

The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of classical musicians that features some of the world’s greatest instrumentalists and vocalists.

The Rock Orchestra has built a reputation for transforming classic rock into a dramatic, full-scale live experience. Imagine the songs you know—performed with the power of electric guitars, combined with the depth and precision of a full orchestra. Strings, rock instrumentation, and soaring vocals come together to create a sound that feels both familiar and completely new.

Under the lights of the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, the Arena of Fire show delivers a performance designed to surround the audience with sound. Violins and cellos drive iconic rock melodies, percussion builds the intensity, and the stage production adds an atmospheric backdrop to the music. The result is a show that connects classic rock energy with orchestral scale.

Fans across the country have embraced this concert for its ability to highlight the emotion and power behind legendary rock songs while presenting them in a way that feels cinematic and immersive. It’s the kind of show that works just as well for longtime rock fans as it does for anyone looking for a unique live music experience.

94.7 WCSX is giving listeners the opportunity to be there when this tour stops in metro Detroit.

What You Could Win:

Tickets to see The Rock Orchestra – Arena of Fire live

A night of powerful orchestral arrangements of classic rock favorites

The outdoor concert experience at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

An unforgettable live performance that blends rock and symphonic sound

If you appreciate the depth, intensity, and lasting impact of classic rock, this is a show worth seeing live.

Enter now for your chance to be in the crowd when The Rock Orchestra takes the stage.

Register To Win Below.