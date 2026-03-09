The Who Prepping Orchestral Concert ‘Live at Eden Project’

The Who are a band known for their electric live shows, and now, the classic rockers are gearing up to release a new live album.

The Who will release Live at Eden Project, a recording of their July 2023 concert at Cornwall's Eden Project, on May 29. The set will arrive digitally and as two-CD and three-LP sets.

The concert was part of The Who Hits Back tour, featuring Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. Expect to see footage of the band playing the classics, such as "Who Are You," "My Generation," "Baba O'Riley" and "Pinball Wizard." The performance also featured rarely performed songs, such as "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere' and "The Rock."

Seeing The Who Live is an Experience

Seeing The Who live these days isn’t about pretending it’s still 1971. Nobody needs that illusion. The trick is realizing the show works for a different reason now. The songs carry the night. They always did.

When Pete Townshend hits those big suspended chords in “Baba O’Riley,” the room tilts a little. It’s muscle memory for half the crowd and a revelation for the other half. And Roger Daltrey, still standing there with that lion-tamer posture, sings like he knows exactly how much the moment means to people.

There’s humor in it now, too. Townshend tossing off dry little comments between songs, like a guy who’s been in the same band for sixty years and still finds the whole thing faintly ridiculous.