The Who Prepping Orchestral Concert ‘Live at Eden Project’

Anne Erickson
The Who are a band known for their electric live shows, and now, the classic rockers are gearing up to release a new live album.
The Who will release Live at Eden Project, a recording of their July 2023 concert at Cornwall's Eden Project, on May 29. The set will arrive digitally and as two-CD and three-LP sets.

The concert was part of The Who Hits Back tour, featuring Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. Expect to see footage of the band playing the classics, such as "Who Are You," "My Generation," "Baba O'Riley" and "Pinball Wizard." The performance also featured rarely performed songs, such as "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere' and "The Rock."

Seeing The Who Live is an Experience

Seeing The Who live these days isn’t about pretending it’s still 1971. Nobody needs that illusion. The trick is realizing the show works for a different reason now. The songs carry the night. They always did.

When Pete Townshend hits those big suspended chords in “Baba O’Riley,” the room tilts a little. It’s muscle memory for half the crowd and a revelation for the other half. And Roger Daltrey, still standing there with that lion-tamer posture, sings like he knows exactly how much the moment means to people.

There’s humor in it now, too. Townshend tossing off dry little comments between songs, like a guy who’s been in the same band for sixty years and still finds the whole thing faintly ridiculous.

But when the band locks in, the power is still there. Not young. Not polished. Just loud, human, and strangely moving.

The Who
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
