Win tickets to Detroit Rock City: Rock ‘n’ Roll Film Screening & Party at The Senate Theater Detroit March 13th!

Detroit Rock City: Rock ‘n’ Roll Film Screening & Party Friday March 13th and WCSX has your chance to win tickets to the event!

It’s 313 Day. And for those who want to rock ‘n’ roll all night, (if you want to party every day, that’s your business) we’re gettin’ you started with a killer night of film and rock in the motor city to benefit the Senate Theater! On top of a screening of the world’s premiere flick about teenagers on a mission to see the world’s premiere rock band (1999’s Detroit Rock City) you can expect vendors, a DJ set, KISS facepainting and trivia.

And be sure to dress to kill for your chance to win the costume contest. Come in full KISS garb! Dress as your favorite rock star or Detroit Rock City character! Just bring your baddest, glamest, rock ‘n’ roll self! Get wild! Get crazy! Get prizes!

But whatever you come as just be sure to secure your tickets so you can celebrate the spirit of rock n roll at the Senate, Detroit’s most rocking film theater!

About the movie:

In the fall of 1978 four teenage burnouts from Ohio embark on a Rock n Roll odyssey. They must dodge hostile disco dudes, carry out reform school breakouts, and even risk their immortal souls for a chance to see their idols in concert at Detroit’s Cobo Hall. This teen comedy is a love letter to youthful rebellion and the connective power of a shared musical obsession. It features performances from Edward Furlong, (Terminator 2) Natasha Lyonne, (American Pie) and the original lineup of KISS, all bringing the attitude and irreverence they’re known for.

Tickets - $10

Doors – 6:00 PM

DJ Set – 6:30 PM until 7:15 PM

Organ Overture – 7:30 PM

Film – 8:00 PM | 1hr 35min | R | Comedy/Musical | USA

Hosted by 94.7 WCSX’s Doni Flynn

KISS/Detroit rock themed trivia at intermission with GeminEye Tarot

Detroit Rock n Roll DJ set from Adam Stanfel

KISS Facepainting

Record vendors

Costume contest (KISS/Rock n Roll/Detroit Rock City themed)

Parking is available in our gated lot, on Gilbert, and Michigan Avenue

Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!