Zakk Wylde Pens Tribute Song for Late Ozzy Osbourne on Upcoming Album

Zakk Wylde crafted a memorial track called "Ozzy's Song" for the late Ozzy Osbourne. It'll land on his Black Label Society record, Engines of Demolition, when it debuts on March 27. Wylde wrote the song after returning from Osbourne's funeral. The Prince of Darkness died from a heart attack at age 76 on July 22, 2025.

“When we got off the road, after we laid Ozzy to rest… I got home, I sat in our little library room, and there was a book of Ozzy up there. I was just looking at it, and I had the headphones on. It was probably at 1:00 in the morning… I was just listening ... and then I said, ‘All right, let me see what I'm going to write here.'" said Wylde, according to PEOPLE.

The piece will conclude the record. Wylde's wife, Barbaranne, came up with the name. "Whenever we were in the truck, and we were just driving, she was like, 'Hey, put on Ozzy's song again,'" he added. "So that's where it came about." Engines of Demolition brings together material from the last four years.

The musician pointed out that he wouldn't have composed the lyrics if the Black Sabbath lead singer were still breathing. The ballad starts with acoustic guitar and piano before swelling into an electric guitar solo.

While the piece honors the Prince of Darkness, Wylde wishes that it would help anyone wrestling with loss. The words never mention Osbourne's name, but they provide comfort to those grieving.