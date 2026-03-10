Black Label Society to Release ‘Engines Of Demolition’ on March 27, Featuring Tribute Song to Ozzy Osbourne

Black Label Society will release Engines Of Demolition on Mar. 27 through MNRK Heavy. It contains a heartfelt tribute called "Ozzy's Song" that Zakk Wylde composed after Osbourne passed away.

Wylde penned the track when he returned from Osbourne's funeral. "When we got off the road, after we laid Ozzy to rest...I got home, I sat in our little library room, and there was a book of Ozzy up there," said Wylde to People. "I was just looking at it, and I had the headphones on. It was probably at 1:00 in the morning...I was just listening...and then I said, 'All right, let me see what I'm going to write here.' And then I was just looking at a book of Ozzy, and then I just wrote those lyrics."

Zakk Wylde began composing tracks in 2022 while on the Pantera Celebration World Tour, and he continued creating material through 2025. "Ozzy's Song" was his most intimate ballad yet.

"Lyrically, if the song touches somebody because they lost their mom or dad or somebody they love… if the song touches them and they're like, 'Zakk, the lyrics actually felt like they were speaking to me,' so that's all that matters, man," Wylde told People.

The group launched its 2026 North American shows on Mar. 6 at Mission Ballroom in Denver. They performed "No More Tears" by Ozzy Osbourne for the first time since 2001. Zakk Wylde assembled the band in 1998 between touring and recording sessions with Osbourne. He joined the BLACK SABBATH singer's backing band in 1987 after mailing him a demo tape. Wylde contributed guitar work on most of Osbourne's solo records.