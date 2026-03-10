Eddie’s Drive In Job Offer If You Can Skate?

Job offer for a perfect Summer job from Eddie's Drive-In. One involves being able to roller skate. The restaurant is currently looking for roller-skating waitstaff as well as several kitchen positions, including cooks, line prep, register staff, and ice cream prep

The smell of fresh fries and sizzling burgers always means one thing in Harrison Township—spring is right around the corner, and Eddie’s Drive-In is getting ready to open for another unforgettable season.

How Long Has Eddie's Been Around?

For nearly four decades, Eddie’s Drive-In has been a local landmark where chrome, neon lights, and the spirit of the 1950s come together. Founded in 1987 by Ed Cather, the nostalgic car-hop restaurant quickly became a favorite hangout for families, teenagers, and classic-car lovers alike. With roller-skating carhops gliding between parked cars, trays stacked with burgers and frosty mugs of root beer, Eddie’s became more than just a place to eat—it became a tradition.

Ready for the 2026 Season?

Scott Randall Classic Cars Love Eddie's Drive-In

Now, as the 2026 season approaches, the famous car hop is once again preparing to welcome guests back—and they’re looking for energetic new team members to help make the magic happen.

Eddie’s Drive-In is officially hiring for the upcoming season, and the opportunities are perfect for high school and college students looking for a fun, fast-paced job.

Scott Randall Want a cool Summer Job?

Working at Eddie’s is no ordinary job. On a busy summer night, the parking lot fills with families, cruisers, and classic cars while music drifts through the warm evening air. Carhops weave through the crowd on roller skates, balancing trays loaded with hot dogs, corn dogs, fries, and thick burgers fresh from the grill. It’s fast, exciting, and full of energy.

And the best part? Eddie understands that school comes first. The team works with employee schedules, making it an ideal job for students who want to earn money while still balancing classes, sports, and other activities. Anyone interested can apply online at EddiesDriveIn.com. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Little Bit About Eddie's Drive-In

Scott Randall WCSX Sharyl Dawn, Owner of Eddie's Drive-In with WCSX Screamin Scott

The restaurant has been run by owner Sharyl Dawn since May 9, 2014, when she purchased the beloved local drive-in and made it a family-run operation. Since then, she and her family have continued to preserve the classic charm that customers have loved for generations.

While an official opening date has not been announced yet, the team is aiming for a mid-April kickoff—just in time to welcome back sunshine, car shows, and late-night burger runs. Sharyl encourages fans to mark their calendars because the season-opening celebration is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

The Summer of Eddie's

Scott Randall Famous Eddies Drive-In

Along with some surprises, there are talks of Friday movie nights, Spirit Days, classic car shows, and other community events that bring people together the way Eddie’s always has. It’s that sense of community that has kept the drive-in thriving for so many years.

Of course, no visit to Eddie’s would be complete without the food. The menu is exactly what you’d expect from a classic car hop: hot dogs, corn dogs, crispy fries, and the iconic frosty mug of root beer.

The BIG ED Burger

The signature favorite remains the legendary “BIG Ed’s Burger,” a juicy one-third pound of ground round beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Eddie’s famous sauce.

And yes—fans will be happy to hear that the Almost Famous Screamin’ Burger will be returning this season. Introduced 8 years ago when owner Sharyl Dawn asked local radio personality Screamin’ Scott to design a signature burger, the creation quickly became a seasonal hit. The burger features a one-third-pound beef patty piled high with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, thick onion rings, Eddie’s famous sauce, and a little creamy kick of Sriracha hot sauce.

WCSX scott randall Screamin Burger Is Back

One question remains each year: will Screamin’ Scott lace up the roller skates again and attempt another run as a car hop host?

WCSX Scott Randall Yes, Screamin can still skate?

As of press time, his insurance is up to date—but his cardiologist has reportedly placed a limit on how many burgers he can enjoy this season. Luckily, Eddie’s does offer a few lighter options on the menu, so fans shouldn’t worry too much about him.

Whether you’re stopping by for a burger, cruising in with a classic car, or applying for your first summer job, one thing is certain—Eddie’s Drive-In is ready to make the 2026 season one to remember.