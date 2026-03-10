Tommy DeCarlo of Boston Dead at 60

Boston vocalist Tommy DeCarlo has died at the age of 60. The sad news of his death broke on Monday, March 9, and was announced by his family in a short statement on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026," they stated in the post. "After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end."

The family added, "During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another. Rest in peace, Dad. With love, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr."

The Late Tommy DeCarlo of Boston

DeCarlo was born on April 23, 1965, in Utica, New York. He was a fan of Boston before joining the band, and his love for their music dates back to when he was a child and first heard their groundbreaking self-titled debut album.

After Boston vocalist Brad Delp died by suicide in March 2007 at the age of 55, DeCarlo wrote and recorded a tribute song, "A Man He’ll Always Be," for the vocalist and uploaded it to MySpace.

As the story goes, Boston guitarist and founder Tom Scholz invited DeCarlo to do a guest performance with the band at their "Come Together: A Tribute to Brad Delp" concert at Boston's Bank of America Pavilion on August 19, 2007. That show went so well that he was invited to tour with the band on vocals and continued as their lead vocalist on the road until he died. He also was one of the singers who sang on their 2013 album, Life, Love & Hope.