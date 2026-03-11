Cheap Trick Releases Music Video for ‘The Best Thing’ From 21st Album

Cheap Trick released a video for "The Best Thing" on March 6. Silent Trade made the clip. The track is from the band's 21st studio album, All Washed Up. It came out last November.

The Illinois rockers produced the album with Julian Raymond, and Chris Lord-Alge mixed it. Lord-Alge won five GRAMMY Awards while working with Green Day and Dave Matthews Band. Sessions took place at studios in Nashville and Los Angeles throughout 2024.

The band members have sold more than 20 million albums since they started. They've played live over 6,000 times, and the group maintains a nonstop tour schedule.

Mainstream success hit in the U.S. during 1979. They created a triple-platinum live album, At Budokan, and a Top 10 single. The live recording of "I Want You to Want Me" pushed them forward. "Dream Police" achieved No. 6 on the Billboard 200 that same year.

Another wave arrived in the late 1980s when "The Flame" topped U.S. charts. This power ballad gave them a No. 1 hit and brought in a new generation of fans. American Songwriter wrote, "Cheap Trick went from hard-working, well-respected journeymen rockers to chart-toppers in the blink of an eye in 1988 with their song, 'The Flame.' It took a little bit of compromise and pride-swallowing for it to happen, but it paid off by introducing so many new fans to a wonderful band."

Three original members make up the current lineup: singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen, and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with them in 2010. Nielsen's son, Daxx, took over on drums. Robin Zander's son, Robin Taylor Zander, plays rhythm guitar and sings.