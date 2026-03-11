Detroit’s BROADZILLA Anniversary Show

Detroit’s Broadzilla 30 Years Loud is back for a can't miss anniversary show. Rock-and-roll legacy has always thrived on grit, volume, and rebellion—and few bands embody that spirit quite like Broadzilla. On September 12, 2026, the legendary all-female trio will celebrate three decades of unapologetic, high-octane rock with a hometown anniversary show at The Magic Bag. Three wayward rock queens spawned from the city of Detroit.

Detroit's Rock Queens

For fans of the band and the local music scene, the show promises to be more than a concert—it’s a milestone moment in the history of Detroit rock.

Formed in 1996, Broadzilla emerged from Detroit’s notoriously tough music circuit with a sound that was equal parts muscle and attitude. In an industry still dominated by male acts, the trio carved out its own lane with blistering guitar riffs, pounding rhythms, and a stage presence that demanded attention. They didn’t just join the scene—they kicked the FN door down.

From dive bars to international stages, Broadzilla built its reputation the old-fashioned way: relentless touring, loud records, and performances that left audiences buzzing long after the amps cooled.

Not The Typical Sweet Girl Next Door Pop Band

Rachael May: Vocals, Guitar

Kim Essiambre: Bass, Backing Vocals

Angie Manley: Drums, Backing Vocals

The band’s reputation for raw energy even caught the attention of critics overseas. Guitar Magazine once wrote:

“If Lemmy had long fluffy bunches, hailed from Detroit, and actually looked cute in tight black jeans, he might—just might—have a chance of getting into Broadzilla.”

It’s exactly that mix of swagger and humor that has defined the band for 30 years.

Scott Randall Live from The Original I Rock NightClub

Broadzilla Over Time

Over the decades, Broadzilla has released two full-length albums and two EPs, racking up nine Detroit Music Awards along the way. But the band’s real legacy has been forged onstage. Their thunderous performances have earned them opening slots with major rock and metal acts, including Skid Row, Orange Goblin, Limp Bizkit, Anthrax, Clutch, and rock icon Joan Jett.

Their music and attitude have also been spotlighted in major publications like NME, Kerrang!, Spin, and Big Cheese—further proof that Detroit’s underground heroes could command global attention.

Yet no matter how far the band traveled, Detroit remained at the core of its identity.

“Detroit rock” isn’t just a phrase—it’s a philosophy. It means loud guitars, no apologies, and a DIY mentality that values sweat over polish. Broadzilla has embodied that spirit from day one.

That’s why the upcoming anniversary show feels especially fitting.

The Anniversary Show

Broadzilla 30 Years Loud The Band Broadzilla

The Magic Bag—one of metro Detroit’s most beloved live-music venues doors opening at 7 p.m. and music starting at 8 p.m.

Two local favorites will kick off the night: KISS tribute, Undressed to Kill and Eastside Still Alive, turning the show into a full-blown showcase of Motor City rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, 2026, at 10 a.m., and longtime fans are already buzzing about the event.

After all, 30 years is no small feat in rock and roll.

Bands come and go, trends shift, and scenes evolve—but Broadzilla has endured by staying true to its roots. No gimmicks, no compromises—just raw, riff-driven rock played at maximum volume.

And if the past three decades are any indication, the anniversary show will deliver exactly what fans expect: thunderous guitars, a packed room, and a night that feels less like a concert and more like a celebration of Detroit rock history.

Thirty years in, Broadzilla is still doing it the only way they know how—fast, loud, and unapologetically Detroit. Proud of what you have done for rock music in Detroit and the world.