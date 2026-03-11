Eagles Prepping Deluxe Edition of ‘One of These Nights’

ContestsConcerts + Events
The Eagles' seminal 1975 album, One of These Nights, is getting the reissue treatment with a bevy of extra material.
The Eagles' seminal 1975 album, One of These Nights, is getting the reissue treatment with a bevy of extra material.

The set, dubbed One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition), will arrive on May 1 as a three-CD/Blu-ray set, offering a fresh mix of the original album and a previously unreleased 1975 concert. The Blu-ray also include Dolby Atmos and high-res stereo mixes of both the album and the live show.

Eagles Celebrating Landmark Album

One of These Nights was originally released June 10, 1975, and marked the Eagles' fourth studio album and the band's first No. 1 record. It scored three top 10 radio hits in the title track, "Take it to the Limit" and "Lyin' Eyes."

As for this release, the concert in the set took place on Sept. 28, 1975, at the legendary Anaheim Stadium. At the show, band members Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon and Don Felder performed songs from the album, as well as a handful of hits. The show also marked Leadon's final performance with the band and has Joe Walsh, who eventually replaced him, joining them for the encore.

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) comes just ahead of the band's May 2 performance at New Orleans' Jazz Fest. It will also arrive digitally and as a three-LP set.

The Eagles were never the loudest band in the room. They didn’t need to be. The songs did the talking: cool, patient, a little sunburned around the edges. Out on the highway somewhere between heartbreak and a decent motel bar, they built a catalog that still hums through car speakers and late-night radios.

Decades later, the harmonies still land like muscle memory. A guitar line, a chorus, and suddenly you’re back in that wide-open American moment they always seemed to understand. That’s the trick of the Eagles. They didn’t just write hits. They wrote songs that stuck around.

