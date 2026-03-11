ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Elton John to Receive Glenn Gould Prize at Toronto Gala in May

Elton John will be recognized as the 15th Glenn Gould Prize Laureate at a gala on May 9. The event takes place at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort,…

Briana Kelley
Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center on January 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images

Elton John will be recognized as the 15th Glenn Gould Prize Laureate at a gala on May 9. The event takes place at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort, Toronto. The Glenn Gould Foundation announced this honor a year ago.

The ceremony will showcase performances by Canadian artists Diana Krall, The Beaches, Ron Sexsmith, Jeremy Dutcher, LOONY, Emily D'Angelo, and Ryan Wang. John handpicked each performer, and he plans to attend.

This biennial prize goes to an artist whose work demonstrates excellence and has influenced their discipline or the wider world, with the winner receiving $100,000.

"In selecting Elton John, we chose to honour someone whose artistic achievements have been transformed into profound social impact," said former prime minister Kim Campbell, who serves on the prize jury. "He has used his success to change lives, embodying the very highest ideals of the arts."

Brian Levine, CEO of the Glenn Gould Foundation, said in a statement Monday that the recipient is "the perfect Laureate of the Glenn Gould Prize — an icon whose artistry, incredible versatility, passion, and courage have inspired generations."

John has sold over 300 million albums worldwide. More than 50 Top 40 hits span his career of five decades. He has achieved EGOT status with five GRAMMY Awards, two Academy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award.

His song "Candle in the Wind," written with Bernie Taupin, remains the best-selling physical single of all time. Through the foundation he founded in 1992, John has helped raise over $650 million in the US for HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care worldwide.

The laureate will also choose a young artist to receive the $25,000 Glenn Gould Protégé Prize. This award celebrates mentorship. The winner will be announced later this month and presented at the gala.

The prize was created in 1987. It recognizes a living individual of any nationality or creative field for a lifetime of artistic achievement that has enriched humanity.

John is married to Toronto native David Furnish, and the couple has two children. Presale tickets are available for Rocket Club members and Great Canadian Rewards members. General public sales will start Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Elton JohnRon Sexsmith
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Angus Young of AC/DC performs during their Power Up tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicAC/DC Power Up Tour Features 21-Song Setlist Mixing Classic Tracks With Recent Album MaterialDan Teodorescu
Cheap Trick performs on stage at the Miller Rock Thru Time Celebrating 50 Years of Rock Concert at Roseland September 18, 2004 in New York City.
MusicCheap Trick Releases Music Video for ‘The Best Thing’ From 21st AlbumLaura Adkins
Metallica are heading to the Sphere in Las Vegas to give the venue a much-needed dose of heavy metal music.
MusicMetallica Personally Thank Listeners for Sphere Residency SupportAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect