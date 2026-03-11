Elton John to Receive Glenn Gould Prize at Toronto Gala in May

Elton John will be recognized as the 15th Glenn Gould Prize Laureate at a gala on May 9. The event takes place at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort, Toronto. The Glenn Gould Foundation announced this honor a year ago.

The ceremony will showcase performances by Canadian artists Diana Krall, The Beaches, Ron Sexsmith, Jeremy Dutcher, LOONY, Emily D'Angelo, and Ryan Wang. John handpicked each performer, and he plans to attend.

This biennial prize goes to an artist whose work demonstrates excellence and has influenced their discipline or the wider world, with the winner receiving $100,000.

"In selecting Elton John, we chose to honour someone whose artistic achievements have been transformed into profound social impact," said former prime minister Kim Campbell, who serves on the prize jury. "He has used his success to change lives, embodying the very highest ideals of the arts."

Brian Levine, CEO of the Glenn Gould Foundation, said in a statement Monday that the recipient is "the perfect Laureate of the Glenn Gould Prize — an icon whose artistry, incredible versatility, passion, and courage have inspired generations."

John has sold over 300 million albums worldwide. More than 50 Top 40 hits span his career of five decades. He has achieved EGOT status with five GRAMMY Awards, two Academy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award.

His song "Candle in the Wind," written with Bernie Taupin, remains the best-selling physical single of all time. Through the foundation he founded in 1992, John has helped raise over $650 million in the US for HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care worldwide.

The laureate will also choose a young artist to receive the $25,000 Glenn Gould Protégé Prize. This award celebrates mentorship. The winner will be announced later this month and presented at the gala.

The prize was created in 1987. It recognizes a living individual of any nationality or creative field for a lifetime of artistic achievement that has enriched humanity.