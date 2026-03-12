Carmella's is coming soon to Roseville!

After years of talking about redevelopment, construction debates, and the steady spread of chain-style businesses, the City of Roseville is finally getting some good news that residents can truly celebrate. A new family-owned dessert shop, Carmella’s Italian Ice and Creamery of Roseville, is preparing to open in the downtown Utica Street Junction area, bringing a fresh and sweet addition to the community.

New Store Coming This Spring

Scott Randall Sign for the Roseville Store

Construction on the new shop is currently underway, and excitement is already building among residents eager to see something new and positive arrive in the area. According to the owners, the plan is to open the doors in late April or early May, just in time for the warmer spring weather when frozen treats are most welcome.

The owners recently shared an update on their social media page, letting followers know that progress is moving forward. They promised to continue providing updates as construction continues and as the opening date gets closer. The shop will also feature a trailer that will serve customers, and more information about when the truck will begin operating will be announced as spring approaches.

A Shot in the Arm for Roseville

WCSX Scott Randall Sacred Heart Church

For many in Roseville, this announcement comes at the perfect time. The city has spent months dealing with controversy and heated debate surrounding the future of the vacant Sacred Heart church property across the street, which is slated to become a gas station. The dispute has left many residents feeling frustrated and tired of seeing more car washes, gas stations, and marijuana dispensaries opening in the area. Because of that, the arrival of a locally owned dessert shop feels like a breath of fresh air.

Instead of another chain business, Carmella’s Italian Ice and Creamery represents something personal and community-focused. The shop’s name carries deep meaning for the Cox family, who founded the business. Carmella is not just a brand name—it is a family name that spans generations.

Ronald and Christa Cox named the business after their daughter, Carmella. But the name also honors Christa’s family history. Both her great-grandmother and her mother were named Carmella as well, making the name a special tribute to the women in their family.

Sweet Treats

Scott Randall Have you tried our Orangecream "Nonna"lati? It is one of our most popular photo: Scott Randall

Inside the shop’s menu, that tribute continues with a special item known as the Nonna Lati. The frozen treat is inspired by Christa’s great-grandmother, Carmella, whom the family affectionately called Nonna. The Nonna Lati blends Italian ice with creamy soft serve ice cream, creating a refreshing dessert with what Christa describes as a creamsicle-style flavor. It is expected to become one of the shop’s signature items.

Little Carmella's History

The story behind Carmella’s Italian Ice and Creamery actually began far from Michigan. Each year, the Cox family travels from their home on Grosse Ile to California for a family vacation. During one of those trips in March 2022, they stopped at a small shop called Joe’s Italian Ice.

What seemed like a simple snack stop turned into something much more meaningful.

Ronald, Christa, and their daughter Carmella waited in line for nearly 45 minutes before finally ordering. But the wait proved to be worth it. The Italian ice and soft serve ice cream they tasted that day was unlike anything they had experienced before.

The Big Idea comes to Light

When the family returned home to Michigan, they began searching for something similar in the Detroit area. Unfortunately, none of the places they visited matched the flavor or quality they had discovered in California.

Instead of giving up on the idea, the Cox family decided to do something bold.

They would create their own.

Ronald Cox began traveling across the country, attending ice cream schools and learning the craft behind making top-quality Italian ice and soft serve. He spent years studying recipes, techniques, and the science behind frozen desserts.

Eventually, an opportunity appeared when an old bank building on Grosse Ile became available for a long-term lease. Seeing the chance to turn their dream into reality, the Cox family built a trailer and began serving their creations in May 2025 in front of the future storefront.

Now, that dream is expanding.

Scott Randall Roseville: Named after William Rose, the first Postmaster

With construction underway in Roseville, Carmella’s Italian Ice and Creamery is preparing to bring its family-inspired flavors to a new community. For residents eager to see positive business growth and something truly unique, the arrival of the creamery may be exactly the kind of sweet news the city has been waiting for.

I know I will be one of the first in line to try some sweet treats, hope you will too.