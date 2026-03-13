Celebrating 313 Day and Detroit

Every year on March 13, Detroiters celebrate something that perfectly represents the city’s personality: 313 Day. The name comes from Detroit’s original and most iconic telephone area code: 313. The area code still covers the city itself. Over the past decade, the date has evolved into an unofficial civic holiday where locals celebrate Detroit pride, culture, music, food, and history.

From neighborhood bars and restaurants offering specials to local radio stations, artists, and businesses posting tributes online, 313 Day has become a celebration of everything that makes Detroit unique. And while the holiday itself is fairly modern, the city it celebrates has more than three centuries of incredible stories.

Where 313 Day came from

Unlike many civic holidays, 313 Day didn’t start with a government proclamation. Rather, the celebration grew organically. Detroit’s strong local identity, residential pride, and the resilience of the community give strength to 313 Day.

The idea of celebrating the city on March 13 (3-13) began gaining traction in the early 2010s as social media took off. Detroiters started using the date to celebrate their hometown with hashtags, local events, and tributes to the city’s culture. Soon, businesses, musicians, and community groups joined in. Restaurants created Detroit-themed menus, apparel companies released limited-edition gear, and artists organized concerts and parties honoring the city’s musical heritage.

Today, 313 Day has become a full-blown cultural event. Local companies launch Detroit-themed promotions, sports teams acknowledge the day, and Detroiters everywhere post their love for the city online.

Feats of Detroit’s Greatness

Detroit has always been a city of innovation, creativity, and resilience. In honor of 313 Day, here are some feats of greatness that show why Detroit continues to earn its reputation as one of America’s most fascinating cities.

Detroit Gave the World Motown

In 1959, Berry Gordy founded Motown Records in a small house on West Grand Boulevard. That house became known as “Hitsville U.S.A.” and launched the careers of legendary artists like Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and Marvin Gaye. Motown helped shape American music and brought Detroit’s sound to the world.

The First Mile of Paved Road was Built Here

Detroit helped shape modern transportation in more ways than just building cars. In 1909, the first mile of concrete highway in the United States was paved in Detroit on Woodward Avenue. That stretch of road helped set the standard for modern highways.

Detroit is the Only Major U.S. City North of Canada

Geography trivia: Detroit is actually north of Canada. Because the Detroit River curves, the city sits slightly north of Windsor, Ontario. It’s one of those fun facts that surprises people every time they see a map. One of the places I love to take visiting friends is the riverfront. They're usually pretty astounded that Canada is right across the river.

Detroit invented techno music

While Motown dominated earlier decades, Detroit also played a major role in electronic music. Artists like Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson pioneered Detroit techno in the 1980s. Today, the genre influences dance music around the globe. Movement is a giant technofestival that consumes Hart Plaza and the surrounding areas over Memorial Weekend. It's amazing.

313 Day and Detroit's Unstoppable Pride