Billy Idol’s Storied Career Explored in New Documentary, Rock Hall Nomination Highlighted

A Billy Idol documentary will be released on March 26 on Hulu after hitting theaters earlier this month. Jonas Åkerlund, a three-time GRAMMY winner, directs it.

The movie tracks the punk pioneer's wild ride to stardom through rare footage and conversations. Billy Idol Should Be Dead shows his punk roots and explosive rise when MTV ruled the airwaves, drawing on archives most have never seen and featuring interviews with his family, fellow musicians, and those who worked beside him.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong appears in it. So do Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses, Pete Townshend of The Who, and Miley Cyrus, as per Yahoo.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead features an original tune called "Dying To Live." The movie's final moments revolve around it, pairing animation with old clips from five decades of performances. Longtime musical partners Steve Stevens, Tommy English, and Joe Janiak helped write the song.

The musician also stands among nominees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. Fans can vote starting Feb. 25 at RockHall.com. Voting continues now.

Dream Into It, his first album in more than ten years, was released in 2025 via Dark Horse Records. It reached No. 7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and No. 4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart.