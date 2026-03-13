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Billy Idol’s Storied Career Explored in New Documentary, Rock Hall Nomination Highlighted

A Billy Idol documentary will be released on March 26 on Hulu after hitting theaters earlier this month. Jonas Åkerlund, a three-time GRAMMY winner, directs it. The movie tracks the…

Dan Teodorescu
Billy Idol attends the "Billy Idol Should Be Dead" Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

A Billy Idol documentary will be released on March 26 on Hulu after hitting theaters earlier this month. Jonas Åkerlund, a three-time GRAMMY winner, directs it.

The movie tracks the punk pioneer's wild ride to stardom through rare footage and conversations. Billy Idol Should Be Dead shows his punk roots and explosive rise when MTV ruled the airwaves, drawing on archives most have never seen and featuring interviews with his family, fellow musicians, and those who worked beside him.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong appears in it. So do Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses, Pete Townshend of The Who, and Miley Cyrus, as per Yahoo.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead features an original tune called "Dying To Live." The movie's final moments revolve around it, pairing animation with old clips from five decades of performances. Longtime musical partners Steve Stevens, Tommy English, and Joe Janiak helped write the song.

The musician also stands among nominees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. Fans can vote starting Feb. 25 at RockHall.com. Voting continues now.

From 1977 through 1981, he fronted Generation X and released three albums with them. His solo work kicked off in 1982 alongside guitarist Steve Stevens, spawning hits like "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," "Eyes Without A Face," and "Cradle of Love."

Dream Into It, his first album in more than ten years, was released in 2025 via Dark Horse Records. It reached No. 7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and No. 4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart.

He wrapped It's a Nice Day To…Tour Again! in 2025, packing venues throughout the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and New Model Army joined him on the road.

Billie Joe ArmstrongBilly IdolGreen Day
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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