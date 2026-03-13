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Foreigner to Release ‘Urgent (Live in Halifax)’ on Streaming Platforms March 20

Foreigner will drop “Urgent (Live in Halifax)” on streaming platforms on March 20. Previously, the track was only available on YouTube. The recording captures a Halifax show with lead vocalist…

Dan Teodorescu
Bruce Watson of Foreigner performs onstage during The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis 39th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner on September 29, 2025 at the New York Hilton Midtown
Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images

Foreigner will drop "Urgent (Live in Halifax)" on streaming platforms on March 20. Previously, the track was only available on YouTube. The recording captures a Halifax show with lead vocalist Luis Maldonado. 

"'Urgent' is one of the most powerful songs we perform in our set," said Luis Maldonado, as quoted by BraveWords. "It always gets people up and engaged with the band. We take no prisoners when we play. So with 'Urgent''s strong and steady beat, and its catchy as hell melodies, it stands as a highlight of the evening!"

This rock group has sold over 80 million albums across the globe, churning out hits that defined generations and packed arenas from coast to coast. Their catalog includes "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Cold As Ice," and "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Luis Maldonado took over as lead singer after Kelly Hansen announced his departure in May 2025. Hansen revealed his exit during a performance on the season finale of NBC's The Voice.

Before this gig, Luis Maldonado played guitar for Train and Lisa Marie Presley. Hansen had replaced the original singer, Lou Gramm, back in 2005.

The lineup features Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on lead guitar, Chris Frazier on drums, and John Roth on guitar. Mick Jones remains the sole original member, though he's been battling Parkinson's disease since 2024.

Audio and video streams of their hits reach 20 million per week. They appear in every category within Billboard's "Greatest of All Time" listing with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits.

The band earned induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At times, their weekly catalog sales have topped Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, and the Who.

ForeignerKelly HansenLuis maldonado
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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