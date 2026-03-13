Hey Screamin’ Try This! Trying the Jeff Daniels Sandwich

HEY SCREAMIN TRY this

Screamin' Scott on a Detroit afternoon, the studio at WCSX buzzed with the usual mix of classic rock and questionable decision-making. That’s because the station’s resident daredevil personality, Screamin' Scott Randall, was preparing for another episode of his ongoing listener-driven segment, “Hey Screamin’ Try This!”

The show where Scott attempts challenges suggested by listeners, social media, and occasionally the internet’s most chaotic food trends.

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This week’s challenge came from an unlikely source: a moment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that had recently exploded across TikTok and radio morning shows everywhere.

How This Challenge Started

During a February 19, 2026, appearance, Michigan-born actor Jeff Daniels stunned host Stephen Colbert by casually revealing his favorite “weird sandwich.” Daniels described it like a culinary road trip gone off the rails: pita bread, a thick layer of creamy peanut butter, crushed Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips, and barbecue sauce.

At the 1:20 mark of the video, the Best Sandwich question comes up

Scott Randall WCSX Screamin' Scott

Naturally, Screamin’ Scott saw it and thought: This sounds like a terrible idea… which means we absolutely have to try it.

But Scott wasn’t going to face this culinary chaos alone.

Here's John Mason

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Scott announced dramatically into the WCSX studio mic, “if I’m going down with this sandwich, I’m bringing a Detroit legend with me.”

That legend was the unmistakable radio voice of KISS FM — the man, the myth, the deep-voiced announcer himself: John Mason, the host of the "Mason and Starr Morning Show."

John walked into the studio, eyeing the ingredients laid out on the counter as they might explode.

“Scott… why does this sandwich look like it lost a fight with a grocery store?” Mason asked.

Scott grinned.

“Because the internet said we had to try it.”

The preparation began.

Will Spurrier The Making of the Sandwich

The Making of the Jeff Daniels Sandwhich

First came the soft tortilla. Scott spread a thick, heroic layer of peanut butter across half of it.

“Step one,” Scott narrated for listeners. “Peanut butter — the glue holding this international incident together.”

Next came the crunch.

Scott opened the bag of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips and crushed them dramatically over the peanut butter.

CRUNCH. CRACKLE.

John Mason stared at the growing creation.

“I’ve announced Pistons games with less tension than this sandwich is giving me.”

The Final Ingredint

Scott drizzled barbecue sauce across the chips like an artist finishing a masterpiece… if the masterpiece was deeply confusing.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Scott said proudly, folding the tortilla in half, “the Jeff Daniels sandwich.”

The two radio hosts stared at it.

Silence.

Then Scott counted down.

“ We Go On Three… Ready? Three!

They both took a sizable bite.

Will Spurrier " THE BITE"

For a moment, there was only chewing.

Then came the highlight of the entire episode.

John Mason’s face.

First confusion.

Then disbelief.

Then a slow widening of the eyes as he had just discovered a new dimension of flavor — or regret.

Listeners could practically hear the expression through the radio.

Will Spurrier Looks like John Mason Really Likes The Sandwich Doesn't He?

Scott burst out laughing.

“John! That face! That face needs its own TikTok account!”

John finally swallowed and leaned into the microphone with his legendary voice.

“Well… Screamin’ Scott,” he said slowly, “I don’t know what country this sandwich is from… but my taste buds just filed a travel advisory.”

Scott wiped tears from his eyes from laughing.

“I kinda like it!” Scott admitted.

John looked back at the sandwich like it had personally betrayed him.

“You can keep liking it. I’m calling my lawyer.”

Fans Reaction to the Video

Within minutes, clips of Mason’s reaction were already heading for social media, with listeners promising to recreate the sandwich themselves.

Scott wrapped up the episode with his usual call to action.

“Detroit, if you’ve got a crazy challenge, a weird recipe, or something you think I should try on the next episode of Hey Screamin’ Try This, send it my way.”

He leaned into the mic.

“Email me at screamin@wcsx.com.”

John Mason shook his head.

“And next time,” he added, “invite me back next time you have food.”

Scott grinned.