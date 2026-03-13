ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

March Bandness 2026

It’s time for WCSX March Bandness! Vote for your favorite artists as they battle for the top spot in our March Bandness Bracket! Only one artist will be crowned champion,…

Doug Warner
March Bandness

It's time for WCSX March Bandness! Vote for your favorite artists as they battle for the top spot in our March Bandness Bracket! Only one artist will be crowned champion, and it's up to YOU to decide!

VOTE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

Everyone who participates will have the chance to score a $100 Buddy's Pizza gift certificate, so cast your vote today!

Buddys Pizza
make your picks below

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:000m on 3/13/26 and 10:00am on 4/6/26, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on 4/7/26 and upon verification, will receive a $100 Buddy's Pizza Gift Certificate. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $100. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Buddy's Pizza. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

march bandness
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
ContestsWin tickets to Detroit Rock City: Rock ‘n’ Roll Film Screening & Party at The Senate Theater Detroit March 13th!Ben Perez
Win tickets to see The Rock Orchestra – Arena of Fire August 29th!
ContestsWin tickets to see The Rock Orchestra – Arena of Fire August 29th!Ben Perez
Win tickets to Meredith Willson’s The Music Man April 2nd at The Fox Theatre!
ContestsWin tickets to Meredith Willson’s The Music Man April 2nd at The Fox Theatre!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect