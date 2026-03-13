This Day in Rock History: March 13

In early 1964, the Beatles were a hot group, selling millions of records worldwide. On March 13, Billboard magazine reported that Beatles singles comprised 60% of record sales in the U.S. By the end of 1964, the band had sold an incredible 40 million records making them one of the best-selling music act of all time.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

1963: "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)" by The Four Seasons hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for three weeks. A successful band in the '60s, The Four Seasons is the only group to have a No. 1 hit before, during, and after the Beatles' era.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones happened on March 13 and had a major impact on the rock music industry:

1939: Singer, pianist, and songwriter Neil Sedaka was born in New York City. He started his career in 1957, sold millions of records, and had multiple No. 1 hits both as a singer and as a songwriter.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable recordings and performances in rock that took place on March 13 include:

1966: At the Marquee Club in London — an important venue that helped launch careers for many great '60s bands — Pink Floyd played for the first time. This was the first in a series of events known as the Spontaneous Undergrounds, where attendees began referring to Pink Floyd's sound as Acid Rock.

Industry Changes and Challenges

2006: Publicly and abruptly, the Sex Pistols declined to attend their induction ceremony into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. In their letter declining the invitation, the band called out the event for being exorbitantly overpriced.