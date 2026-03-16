Metallica Vocalist James Hetfield is Officially Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Metallica vocalist James Hetfield, who's officially engaged. Hetfield shared the news on social media on Sunday, March 15, in quite the whimsical way.

The Ride the Lightning rocker revealed his engagement by posting a photo of himself with his girlfriend, Adriana Gillett, underwater and scuba diving. In the photo, Hetfield is pictured holding a sign that says "Adriana Gillett will you marry me?" Meanwhile, Gillett is holding a ring in one hand and giving a thumbs-up signal. "She said yes," the caption reads.

Hetfield was married once before to Francesca Tomasi. They were together for 25 years and divorced in 2022.

Metallica Prepping for Las Vegas

In other news, Metallica are making headlines with their upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, dubbed "Life Burns Faster." At first, the plan was to have the band perform eight shows starting this October, but due to ticket demand, the residency is now much longer. Metallica will now perform for a total of 24 nights, with dates running into March 2027.

The metal band was appreciative to the response to the residency and took to social media to thank listeners, stating, "We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas."

Metallica called it a "record-breaking week" and said they were stunning by all of the support. So, even for a band with as much success as Metallica, it took them by surprise.

"We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week," they stated in the message. "At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future."