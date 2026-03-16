Could Michigan Face Michigan State During March Madness?

March inMarch in Michigan always brings a certain electricity to the air. always brings a certain electricity to the air. Snow may still be in the forecast, and the wind might still bite, but for basketball fans across the state, one thing matters more than the weather: March Madness. In 2026, the excitement feels even bigger, because both the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have strong paths into the NCAA Tournament—and the dream scenario of an all-Michigan national championship showdown suddenly doesn’t feel impossible.

Bracket Busters

Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The brackets are officially set, and both programs now know the long road they must travel if they hope to reach the Final Four. For Michigan, the journey begins with the confidence of a No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. The Wolverines, ranked No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, earned that position through a dominant season that showcased their balanced offense and relentless defense. Their first challenge will be the winner of the First Four matchup between UMBC and Howard, with the game scheduled to take place in Buffalo, New York.

Although Michigan entered the Big Ten Tournament with hopes of locking down the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament, its loss to Purdue in the conference championship game shifted the final rankings slightly. The selection committee ultimately placed Arizona just ahead of the Wolverines in the overall seed list, meaning Michigan settled as the No. 3 overall seed despite topping the Midwest region. Still, a No. 1 seed carries expectations—and opportunity.

Don't Call Them Little Brother

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) The Michigan State Mascot (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Across the bracket, Michigan State begins its own journey with a different kind of energy. The Spartans earned a No. 3 seed in the East region and will open tournament play against No. 14 seed North Dakota State, also in Buffalo. While the seed line suggests a challenging road, analysts believe Michigan State could be one of the most dangerous teams in the field.

The East region might be the toughest in the entire tournament. With powerhouse teams like Duke, UConn, and Kansas all placed in the same bracket, every game will feel like a heavyweight fight. Even UCLA, a No. 7 seed that already eliminated Michigan State from the Big Ten Tournament, lurks as a potential threat. Yet many experts believe the Spartans thrive in exactly this kind of environment.

How It Looks from the Experts

Getty Images Who will win it all?

Some analysts have even predicted a stunning possibility: both Michigan and Michigan State surviving their regions and meeting in the national championship game. One ESPN analyst picked Michigan to win the national title—defeating the Spartans in the final—while others believe Michigan State has the grit and tournament experience to reach the last game of the season.

If that matchup were to happen, it would instantly become one of the greatest moments in college basketball history. Despite the fierce rivalry between the Wolverines and Spartans, the two programs have never faced each other in the NCAA Tournament. The idea of their first meeting happening on the sport’s biggest stage would electrify the entire country and divide the state of Michigan right down the middle.

Can Michigan Make it to the Final Four?

For Michigan fans, the dream is a return to the Final Four for the first time since 2018, when the Wolverines made a thrilling run before falling to Villanova in the national championship game in San Antonio. For Michigan State supporters, the memory of the 2019 Final Four still burns, when the Spartans reached the national semifinals but came up short against Texas Tech.

Both programs now have something to prove—and the talent to do it.

Let The Madness Begin

Of course, March Madness rarely follows the script. Upsets, buzzer-beaters, and unexpected heroes define the tournament every year. A top seed can fall in the opening weekend, while an underdog can suddenly become the story of the nation.

But if things break just right—if Michigan dominates the Midwest and Michigan State survives the brutal East—the unimaginable could become reality.

One shining night in April, under the brightest lights in college basketball, the Wolverines and Spartans might finally meet where it matters most.