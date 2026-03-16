Senate Theater 313 Day Party Recap

Detroit’s 313 Day is always packed with events celebrating the city’s culture, music, and community spirit. One of the most unique celebrations this year took place inside the historic Senate Theater, where fans gathered for a night that blended Detroit pride, classic movies, and one of the city’s most impressive musical treasures. The Senate Theater 313 Day party was a unique experience. I love what this group is doing.

The evening centered around a screening of the cult-favorite rock film Detroit Rock City, but the event was much more than a movie night. It was a community gathering that raised funds for the theater and helped preserve its crown jewel, the legendary Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ.

Gina Parker Old school! Every attendee got a custom ticket and button to remember the Senate Theater 313 Day Party. Photo by Gina Parker

The Senate Theater 313 Day Party

Visitors were greeted by a welcoming group of volunteers who helped transform the event into a full 313 Day celebration. Special props to Lindsay Robillard and Nick Baldwin. They are two of the Senate volunteers who help select movies, plan events, and so much more. The night had a festive atmosphere as guests mingled, shared Detroit stories, and celebrated their love for both the city and its music history.

I met Maryanne and her sister. These ladies listen to WCSX and have been to some of the most iconic shows in Detroit's rock history. I also hung with Gina and Julia... two more amazing WCSX listeners I love to see out!

Gina Parker Julia, Doni and Gina at the Senate Theater 313 Day party! Photo by Gina PArker

KISS-THEMED Face Painting

One of the highlights was the entertainment leading up to the film. Balloon Man Dan entertained the crowd with creative balloon sculptures, while also adding a fun rock-and-roll twist to the night with KISS-style face painting. Before long, plenty of attendees were proudly sporting the famous black-and-white makeup made iconic by the legendary band.

Donielle Flynn Maria went all-in for her face painting KISS-style!

Music and trivia were also part of the festivities. DJ Adam kept the room energized, playing Detroit artist 45s to get the night started. After the music, Zoe and Alejandra kicked off Detroit rock trivia and handed out some fabulous prizes.

DJ Adam brought special tunes: nothing but Detroit artists on 45s! That's how you throw a Senate Theater 313 Day party!

The Mighty Wurlitzer in Action!

Another major highlight of the evening was the chance to hear the theater’s famous Mighty Wurlitzer organ in action. The instrument is one of the most remarkable surviving theater organs in the country, originally built in 1928 and designed to accompany silent films during the golden age of cinema.

For this special event, the audience was treated to a performance by talented organist Stephen Warner. His set demonstrated the full range and power of the massive instrument, filling the theater with rich sound that felt both vintage and electrifying.

Donielle Flynn The organ was originally built in 1928 for the Fischer Theatre.

Warner’s performance ended on a high note with a live rendition of Paul McCartney’s classic song “Live and Let Die,” which brought a big round of applause from the crowd. Hearing a modern rock anthem played on a historic theater organ was a perfect example of how the Senate Theater bridges Detroit’s past and present.

By the time the movie started, the room was buzzing with excitement. Some guests were still wearing their fresh KISS face paint, while others were celebrating trivia victories. The atmosphere captured the kind of quirky, passionate Detroit pride that makes 313 Day so special.

Senate Theater Events

Events like this play an important role in keeping the Senate Theater alive. Operated by the Detroit Theater Organ Society, the venue relies heavily on community support, volunteers, and fundraising events to maintain the historic building and preserve the Mighty Wurlitzer.

One of the ways the theater raises funds is through its regular movie nights. The Senate frequently hosts Friday film screenings and special movie events, giving Detroiters a chance to enjoy classic cinema in a truly unique historic setting. These events not only provide entertainment but also help generate the support needed to keep the theater in good condition.

For many attendees, the 313 Day celebration showed exactly why the Senate Theater remains such an important cultural gem in Detroit. It’s a place where music, movies, history, and community come together under one roof.

Those interested in supporting the theater can become members, volunteer, or donate to help preserve the venue and its incredible organ. More information about membership, volunteering, and donations is available on the Senate website.