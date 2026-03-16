Stryper Frontman Releases ‘Again’ From Upcoming Solo Record

Michael Sweet unveiled his latest single, "Again," on March 12. It's the third single from his solo album The Master Plan, which arrives on April 3 through Frontiers Music Srl.

"We've all lost someone," Sweet said in a statement on social media. "My prayers are that this song will give you comfort as well and help heal the pain."

The Master Plan breaks away from his past solo projects. Jeff Savage co-produced the album with Sweet and includes credits from TobyMac, Jars of Clay, and Natalie Imbruglia.

Sweet has led Stryper across four decades. The band has sold over 10 million albums since the 1980s, when hits like "Calling on You," "Honestly," and "Always There for You" cracked Billboard's Top 40.

Stryper made history at MTV. "Free" and "Honestly" were both in the Top 10 at the same time during their peak run.

The singer-songwriter also launched the rock project Sweet & Lynch and handled vocals and guitar for Boston between 2007 and 2011, spreading his work across multiple acts in the rock world.

Ten tracks fill the new album: "The Master Plan," "Lord," "Stronger," "Eternally," "You Lead I'll Follow," "Desert Stream," "Believer," "Again," "Faith," and "Worship You."

"Again" follows two earlier singles. "The Master Plan" and "Lord" got lyric videos before the April drop.

Frontiers Music Srl started in 1996 in Napoli, Italy. Since then, the label has partnered with Megadeth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, and Whitesnake, among others.