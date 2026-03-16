Win tickets to Margaritaville Presents Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band August 1st!

A Summer Night with the Coral Reefer Band at Pine Knob

94.7 WCSX is giving listeners the chance to experience a summer concert built on great songs, laid-back vibes, and a catalog that has been part of American music culture for decades. Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band brings the spirit of Margaritaville to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and you could be there.

For years, the Coral Reefer Band helped shape the unmistakable sound behind the music of Jimmy Buffett. Their live performances continue that tradition, delivering the songs fans know and love with the same musicianship and easygoing energy that made them staples of summer concert seasons everywhere.

Picture a warm August evening at Pine Knob. The sun drops behind the trees, the crowd settles in, and the opening chords bring the audience together for a night of familiar melodies and sing-along moments. It’s the kind of concert where friends gather on the lawn, longtime fans reconnect with the music, and every chorus feels like a shared experience.

The Coral Reefer Band’s show celebrates the storytelling, humor, and musical craftsmanship that made these songs part of the soundtrack to road trips, weekends at the lake, and countless summer memories. From relaxed island-inspired grooves to upbeat crowd favorites, the performance captures the spirit of music that simply feels good to hear live.

94.7 WCSX is proud to give listeners a chance to enjoy one of the most recognizable sounds of summer in one of Michigan’s favorite outdoor venues.

What You Could Win:

Tickets to see Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band live

A summer concert experience at Pine Knob Music Theatre

A night filled with songs that have become fan favorites across generations

The chance to be part of a crowd celebrating the music and memories that go with it

Purchase tickets here!

If your idea of a perfect summer night includes great music and a great setting, this is a show you’ll want to be at.

Register To Win Below for your chance to win tickets to the show!