Win tickets to see Graham Nash And Emmylou Harris July 24th!

Two Legendary Voices, One Unforgettable Night

Classic music fans have a rare opportunity this summer. 94.7 WCSX is giving listeners the chance to experience an extraordinary evening with Graham Nash and Emmylou Harris live at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on July 24, 2026.

This special concert brings together two artists whose music has shaped generations. Graham Nash helped define the sound of folk-rock through his work with Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies, writing songs that still resonate decades later. Emmylou Harris built a remarkable career blending country, folk, and Americana, earning a reputation for one of the most distinctive voices in American music.

When these two legends share the stage, the focus is on the songs, the storytelling, and the musicianship that made them icons. Expect a performance filled with beautifully crafted melodies, thoughtful lyrics, and moments that feel personal and authentic. It’s the kind of concert where the audience listens closely, sings along when the familiar chords begin, and appreciates the artistry that only comes from decades of performing.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, the evening becomes even more memorable. The open-air venue offers a relaxed summer atmosphere where every seat feels close to the music, making it the perfect place for a night like this.

94.7 WCSX is giving listeners the opportunity to be part of this special concert experience.

What You Could Win:

Tickets to see Graham Nash and Emmylou Harris live

An evening of legendary songwriting and timeless music

The outdoor concert experience at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

A chance to hear songs that helped shape classic rock, folk, and country

You can purchase tickets here!

Register To Win Below for your chance to win!