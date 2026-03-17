Paul McCartney and Wings Exhibit at the Rock Hall this Summer

English singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney (1941 – 1998) performing with the Wings at Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK, 18th September 1975. (Photo by Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to shine a spotlight on one of rock’s most fascinating second acts this spring, as a major new exhibit dedicated to Paul McCartney and Wings opens in May. As a classic rock fan, I cannot wait to go see this exhibit. This is Paul McCartney's second act of his musical career. Over time, I think more fans have grown to appreciate Paul's evolution from The Beatles into the arena-rock dominance of the ‘70s. This exhibit is shaping up to be a must-see.

Will Sir Paul be there in person for the opening? No one knows, but one thing is certain. A multitude of pieces from Paul McCartney's life will be represented in the chapter he shared with his band, Wings.

Paul McCartney and Wings: The Exhibit

The exhibit, titled Paul McCartney and Wings, officially opens May 15, 2026, at the Rock Hall in Cleveland. It’s being billed as the first major museum exhibition dedicated entirely to McCartney’s post-Beatles band, Wings.

The show explores a critical chapter in McCartney’s career, covering the period from his 1970 solo debut through the formation of Wings in 1971 and the band’s eventual breakup in 1981.

Compared to Beatlemania, this decade is mostly overlooked, but it produced some of McCartney’s most enduring work, making this exhibit especially meaningful for longtime fans.

Highlights of the Exhibit

What makes this exhibit stand out is the sheer depth of material. Organizers have pulled together what’s being described as the largest collection of artifacts from McCartney’s personal archive ever displayed publicly.

Visitors can expect to see:

Instruments and stage-used gear from Wings tours

from Wings tours Handwritten lyrics and notes , offering a glimpse into McCartney’s songwriting process

, offering a glimpse into McCartney’s songwriting process Iconic outfits and stage apparel from the 1970s

from the 1970s Rare and previously unseen photographs

Tour memorabilia and archival video footage

The exhibit is designed to tell the story of McCartney reinventing himself after The Beatles. It was a bold move that wasn’t guaranteed to succeed. Instead, Wings became one of the biggest bands of the 1970s, producing hits like “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” and “Live and Let Die.”

The exhibit highlights how McCartney transitioned from global superstardom with The Beatles into a more grassroots approach, touring colleges, rebuilding a band from scratch, and eventually returning to arena dominance.

For fans who love the “second act” stories in rock history, this is one of the best. It's also a great pairing with the recent Paul McCartney and Wings documentary, Man on the Run. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend it. It's on Prime. Here's the trailer:

Why This Exhibit Matters

McCartney has already been inducted into the Rock Hall twice: once as a member of The Beatles (1988) and again as a solo artist (1999). But Wings often gets overshadowed in the broader conversation. This exhibit corrects that by placing the band front and center as a defining force in 1970s rock, bridging the gap between the end of The Beatles and the rise of modern pop-rock.

Final thoughts

For fans of classic rock, especially those who appreciate the post-Beatles era, this exhibit is a big deal. It’s not just a collection of memorabilia; it’s a story about reinvention, risk, and creative evolution.