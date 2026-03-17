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Queen Releases Trailer for Expanded ‘Queen II’ Collector’s Edition Set

Queen unveiled a trailer for the Queen II Collector’s Edition on March 15. It arrives on March 27 through Hollywood Records. The band remixed and remastered their second studio album, and…

Dan Teodorescu
Drummer Roger Taylor and singer Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) of British rock band Queen perform at the Playhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, 1st September 1976.
Gary Merrin / Stringer via Getty Images

Queen unveiled a trailer for the Queen II Collector's Edition on March 15. It arrives on March 27 through Hollywood Records.

The band remixed and remastered their second studio album, and the new package includes a 5CD+2LP box set packed with rarities.

Fans will find the 2026 mix alongside fly-on-the-wall studio recordings. There are also outtakes and demos nobody's heard before, plus live tracks from concerts and radio sessions. A 112-page book accompanies the music, filled with photographs and handwritten lyrics. Diary entries and memorabilia appear throughout, along with stories about writing and recording from Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon, and Freddie Mercury.

The reissue comes in multiple formats: a 2xCD Deluxe Edition, standard Vinyl LP, Vinyl Picture Disc LP, single CD, and cassette. Each version contains the fresh 2026 mix.

"Queen II was the single biggest leap we ever made," said Brian May. "That's when we really started making music the way we wanted to, rather than the way we were being pushed into recording it."

Roger Taylor called the album a turning point. "I don't think the album sounds like anyone else," said Taylor. "We gained a mental identity, a group identity and we were just doing what we did."

The original record hit No. 5 on the UK album charts in 1974. "Seven Seas Of Rhye" climbed to No. 10 on the UK singles charts, giving Queen its first hit.

Music critics have labeled the 1974 release as the heaviest in Queen's catalog. The Collector's Edition will be released on March 27. Fans can pre-order it from the band's official website.

Freddie MercuryQueen
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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