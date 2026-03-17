Vinyl is Back Baby!

In an age dominated by algorithms and instant streaming, an unexpected hero has quietly reclaimed its place in music culture: vinyl. In 2025, vinyl records achieved a milestone that few could have predicted just two decades ago: sales in the United States surpassed $1 billion for the first time this century. What was once considered a relic of the past has become a symbol of both nostalgia and modern appreciation for music as a tangible experience.

According to a recent industry report highlighted by Forbes, vinyl purchases reached an impressive $1.04 billion in 2025. This marks the 19th consecutive year of growth for the format, a streak that reflects not just a passing trend but a sustained cultural shift. Music lovers are increasingly drawn to vinyl not only for its sound quality but also for its physical presence—album artwork, liner notes, and the ritual of placing a record on a turntable.

Scott Randall Vinyl Sales Surpassed $1 Billion In 2025

What a Comeback!

The numbers tell a compelling story. In 2025 alone, consumers purchased approximately 48.5 million vinyl units, far surpassing CD sales, which totaled 29.5 million units. While streaming continues to dominate the industry with $9.5 billion in revenue, vinyl has carved out a meaningful niche, accounting for just under 10% of total recorded music revenue in a market that exceeded $11.5 billion overall.

This resurgence becomes even more striking when viewed through a historical lens. Vinyl sales peaked in 1978 at $1.5 billion, a time when records were the primary way people consumed music. But with the rise of cassettes, CDs, and eventually digital downloads and streaming, vinyl nearly disappeared. By 2016, sales had dwindled to just $224 million. Yet over the past decade, vinyl has staged a remarkable comeback, adding more than $800 million in revenue to reach its current milestone.

What Made Vinyl Popular Again?

Austin Zidar Record Store Day has begun! Let the crate digging begin!

Much of this growth can be attributed to a renewed appreciation for authenticity and ownership in a digital world. For many listeners, vinyl offers a deeper connection to music—one that streaming simply cannot replicate. It transforms listening into an intentional act rather than background noise.

Events like Record Store Day, returning this April 18th, have also played a significant role in fueling vinyl’s revival. Celebrated annually, Record Store Day brings together artists, fans, and independent record stores to celebrate music culture. Exclusive releases, limited-edition pressings, and in-store performances create excitement and drive foot traffic to local shops. For collectors and casual fans alike, it’s a reminder of the communal experience that music can offer.

There's a First Time for Everyone

Scott Randall 45's are still a popular form of record collecting

Industry leaders have taken notice. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) attributes vinyl’s success to both dedicated collectors and a new generation of listeners discovering the format for the first time. Younger audiences, in particular, are embracing vinyl as a way to slow down and engage more deeply with the music they love.

Despite the dominance of streaming, vinyl’s growth signals that convenience is not the only factor that matters to listeners. There is still a strong desire for physical media, for something that can be held, displayed, and cherished.

As 2025 sets a new benchmark, the question is no longer whether vinyl will survive—but how far it can go. With continued growth, passionate fans, and events like Record Store Day keeping the culture alive, vinyl records are proving that sometimes, the old ways still have a powerful place in the future of music.

Support Independent Record Stores Near You

WCSX scott randall Slick Disc in Trenton

Click This Link and visit local record stores here in Michigan.

That’s a huge milestone—vinyl clearing $1 billion shows the format isn’t just back, it’s thriving. And your list is basically a goldmine for crate-diggers across Michigan

Detroit-area heavy hitters

Austin Zidar Lining up as early as midnight, these vinyl fanatics are ready to celebrate Record Store Day!

Third Man Records

(Founded by Jack White—very cool spot with exclusives)

(Founded by Jack White—very cool spot with exclusives) Paramita Sound

Found Sound

Street Corner Music

Solo Records

Slick Disk Records

Melodies & Memories

If you want deeper cuts, electronic, soul, hip-hop, or rare finds, this cluster is where to dig.

Ann Arbor scene (great variety + indie vibes)

Encore Records

Underground Sounds

Wazoo Records

Known for huge selections and knowledgeable staff—great for both beginners and collectors.

Worth-the-drive destinations

Vertigo Music

Green Light Music

Electric Crown Records

These spots often have curated selections and strong local scenes.

Quick tips for visiting record stores

Austin Zidar Off to friendly Ferndale where the RSD vinyl is still on hand.