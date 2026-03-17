Win the Aerosmith Legendary Edition CD and Deluxe Vinyl Box Set!

94.7 WCSX is giving classic rock fans a chance to add something special to their music collection. Enter for your opportunity to win the Aerosmith – Legendary Edition CD—and one lucky grand prize winner will take home the Aerosmith – Legendary Deluxe Edition, courtesy of UMe.

For decades, Aerosmith has defined American rock with blues-driven guitars, unforgettable vocals, and songs that still dominate playlists today. The Legendary Edition release brings together that history in a collection designed for fans who appreciate the sound, the stories, and the energy of classic rock.

The Legendary Edition CD includes a 12-page booklet filled with photos that capture the band’s early years and their rise to rock stardom. It’s the kind of collection that invites you to sit back, turn the volume up, and revisit the music that helped define a generation.

The grand prize takes things even further. The Legendary Deluxe Edition 4-LP box set is a collector’s piece pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and packaged in a premium slipcase. Inside you’ll find the original album remastered, brand-new mixes created from the original master recordings, and a rare live performance recorded at Paul’s Mall in 1973—plus previously unreleased studio tracks.

The box set also includes an immersive book packed with new liner notes, rare photos, and stories from the band’s early days in Boston. For vinyl collectors and longtime Aerosmith fans, it’s a deeper look at the music and the moment when the band first made its mark.

Giveaway Details

Grand Prize: Aerosmith Legendary Deluxe Edition 4-LP box set

Aerosmith Legendary Deluxe Edition 4-LP box set Additional Prizes: 10 copies of the Legendary Edition CD

10 copies of the Legendary Edition CD Vinyl Features: 4 LPs pressed on 180g black vinyl Remastered original album Brand-new mixes from original master recordings Live performance from Paul’s Mall (1973) Previously unreleased studio tracks Hardcover book with liner notes and rare photos



Whether you’re a longtime listener or building your vinyl collection, this is a chance to own a piece of rock history.

Ten (10) lucky listeners will win a cd copy of the Legendary Edition, One (1) winner will also score the grand prize box set!