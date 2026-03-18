Grateful Dead’s 1974 Winterland Shows Get First Vinyl Release in 10-LP Box Set

The soundtrack to The Grateful Dead Movie will arrive on vinyl for the first time. This 10-LP box set contains 44 tracks from the band's October 1974 Winterland performances. Mondo and Rhino Records opened preorders on March 16. The collection was first released on CD back in 2005.

The film captured five nights at the Winterland arena in San Francisco during October 1974. Co-directors Jerry Garcia and Leon Gast released it in theaters in June 1977.

Those performances marked the last time the group used its Wall of Sound speaker system. The concerts also generated extra attention, since the band planned a break afterward. They wouldn't tour again until June 1976.

"Widely considered one of the greatest runs of shows in the Grateful Dead's history, October 1974 at the Winterland featured inspired, exciting and out-of-this-world playing," said David Lemieux, the band's archivist, as reported by Yahoo. "Thankfully filmed for the Grateful Dead Movie, these five shows were the only 1974 performances recorded to 16-track analog tape."

GRAMMY-winning engineer David Glasser remastered the audio. Chris Bellman cut the set to lacquer at Bernie Grundman Studios. Optimal Media in Germany pressed the vinyl.

The news comes two months after founding member Bob Weir died, earlier this year, in January. His death left drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart as the only surviving members. Singer Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay died at age 78 in November 2025. Bassist Phil Lesh died in October 2024.

A previous two-LP Steal Your Face release from 1976 featured just 14 songs from the Winterland run. This marks the first complete vinyl edition of the film's soundtrack.

Each set includes a hardcover book with photos from the film production and Winterland concerts. Nicholas G. Meriwether wrote a 44-page essay for the collection. Madalyn Stefanak created artwork for the release.