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Rock Supergroups That Lived Up to the Hype

Rock has given the music world plenty of fantastic supergroups over the years, but some just stand above the rest. There’s something special about a true supergroup, which brings together…

Anne Erickson
The term "supergroup" should be really reserved for only the moments when major players get together and form a new band.
Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Rock has given the music world plenty of fantastic supergroups over the years, but some just stand above the rest. There's something special about a true supergroup, which brings together band members from other big-named projects. Sometimes, the music that hails from supergroups is even better than those members' original bands.

So, what actually is a "supergroup?" According to Merriam-Webster, a supergroup consists of a "group made up of very talented, renowned, or expert members; a blog run by an international supergroup of academic linguists."

But, it's worth noting that sometimes that term is used, well, a bit loosely. Not every band that has members who have played in previous projects can be considered a supergroup, but many bands often call themselves that, even when it's not really warranted.

Of course, there are some supergroups that really are supergroups and carry that star power. It's also cause for excitement when a new supergroup is announced, and over time, a handful of these projects have actually lived up to the hype and delivered incredible albums and performances. In honor of these moments in time, here are three of those groups that truly lived up to the hype, in alphabetical order.

Rock Supergroups That Truly Ruled

Audioslave

What's not to love about Audioslave? You have the rhythm section and guitars from Rage Against the Machine with the melodic vocals of Chris Cornell. Rage was a very rhythmic band, with its hip-hop tendencies, so having a melodic singer like Cornell with them was super different and created music that was nothing like Rage Against the Machine or Cornell's band, Soundgarden. But, that's what made this band so special. It truly had its own sound and style and cultivated a fanbase of not just Rage and Soundgarden fans but also listeners that only knew of these guys as members of Audioslave. The band released three albums together from 2002 to 2006.

Them Crooked Vultures

Talk about a supergroup. Them Crooked Vultures brought together Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin and Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters. Guitarist Alain Johannes also performed live with the band for their short tally of performances. It was a much shorter-lived project than the other groups on this tally, but they sure packed a punch with their sole studio album, their 2009 self-titled release.

Velvet Revolver

This was another A-list project featuring some incredible rockers. Velvet Revolver brought together the members of Guns N' Roses, minus Axl Rose, with Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots. The result was a pure, hard rock onslaught of music, and that made Velvet Revolver one of the most popular bands of the mid-2000s. They released two albums together, 2004's "Contraband" and 2007's "Libertad," and while the first one got more fanfare, both are solid listens.

EvergreenMusic
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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