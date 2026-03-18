Rod Stewart Extends Las Vegas Residency

Rod Stewart isn’t done with Las Vegas. Not even close. He’s heading back to the Strip with another run of "The Encore Shows," settling in once again at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a short stretch this August.

The music great has announced six additional dates for his residency, running from Aug. 18 through 29. Of course, Stewart’s Vegas run has never felt like a nostalgia act going through the motions. It’s more like a veteran settling into a groove.

His earlier residency, "Rod Stewart: The Hits," ran for over a decade, which tells you everything about the demand and consistency. People keep showing up, and he keeps delivering the songs the way they want to hear them.

Rod Steward Returns to Las Vegas

The new dates follow the same pattern. Presales will roll out in waves, with Citi first, then fan club and then the usual ticketing ladder before opening to the general public on Friday, March 20. What’s more interesting is the pacing. Stewart isn’t locking himself into months on end this time. It’s a tighter run and more selective. It's a handful of shows instead of a long haul. There’s something intentional about that, and it makes these shows even more special.

Outside of Vegas, he’s still moving. The musician has a full slate of 2026 U.S. tour dates up ahead, with the next stop coming in April down in Tennessee. So, this isn’t a farewell lap or a slow fade. It’s just another chapter for an artist who’s been doing this long enough to know exactly how much is enough.