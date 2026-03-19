Roses and Red Flags: The Bachelorette Chaos

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is already generating buzz, but not for the usual reasons. Instead of focusing on romance, roses, and dramatic eliminations, much of the conversation has centered on controversy surrounding Taylor, the central character in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The Bachelorette chaos is about to go full-blown nuts.

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul?

Taylor, who gained notoriety from her appearance on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has built a reputation that blends social media fame with headline-making personal drama. That reputation, however, is now front and center as she becomes part of the broader reality-TV spotlight surrounding The Bachelorette universe. Critics, and even some fans, are asking a pretty direct question: why would ABC bring in someone with such a well-documented history of controversy?

The “Bad Behavior” Factor

Let’s be clear, Taylor’s on-screen persona and off-screen life are not exactly a mystery. Much of her notoriety comes from behavior that’s already been public and, in some cases, part of the appeal of the shows she’s been associated with. Reality TV has long thrived on messy, unpredictable personalities, and Taylor fits that mold.

In fact, her “bad behavior” isn’t just incidental; it’s part of the brand. Shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives lean into personal drama, relationship tension, and headline-grabbing moments. Controversy often translates into ratings. But there’s a line between entertaining drama and real-world issues, and that’s where this situation starts to get more complicated.

TMZ Reports Raise Serious Concerns

According to TMZ, recent reports tied to Taylor include allegations involving possible domestic violence issues, which have escalated the conversation beyond typical reality TV drama. While details remain limited and evolving, the mere presence of such allegations has raised red flags among viewers and industry observers alike.

This is where the criticism of ABC intensifies. Reality TV producers routinely conduct background checks and vet potential cast members. When someone already has a public history of controversial behavior, especially behavior that could cross into legal or safety concerns, there’s an expectation that networks fully understand the risks involved.

If these issues were already part of Taylor’s public narrative, critics argue that ABC either knew and accepted the risk or failed to vet the situation fully. Neither option reflects particularly well on the network. The original incident happened back in 2023. TMZ has the video, and it is pretty brutal.

While there is no excuse for domestic violence, Taylor pled guilty to aggravated assault and got sober, citing that incident as her "rock bottom" point. New allegations in 2026 say Taylor has been drinking again, and there have been more physical exchanges with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

The controversy has also begun to affect the show's business side. Reports indicate that Cinnabon has pulled out as an advertising partner tied to the program. That’s a significant development, because sponsors are often quick to distance themselves from potential reputational risk.

When advertisers begin stepping away, it sends a clear signal: the controversy has moved beyond fan chatter and into brand liability territory. For ABC, that raises the stakes considerably. Reality TV thrives on buzz, but not all buzz is good, especially when it starts affecting revenue.

Why Didn’t ABC See This Coming?

That’s the big question, and the answer likely comes down to a mix of strategy and risk tolerance.

On one hand, casting controversial personalities has become a cornerstone of modern reality TV. Producers know that conflict drives engagement. Social media clips, headlines, and viral moments often come from the most polarizing cast members.

On the other hand, there’s a difference between “messy TV drama” and real-life controversy with serious implications. Networks walk a fine line, and sometimes that line gets blurred when chasing ratings.

It’s also possible that ABC believed the controversy surrounding Taylor would translate into interest rather than backlash. In today’s media landscape, attention, positive or negative, can still drive viewership. The Bachelorette chaos now has sponsor involvement. Reports of more serious allegations complicate the equation.

What's Going to Happen?

For now, ABC is moving ahead with The Bachelorette. As a (mostly) fan of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I will tell you that there is something about Taylor that is extremely likable. Getting hammered and getting violent is not why I like her. I hope she can pull her life together and pull this off.

The men on The Bachelorette say the Taylor being presented (with allegations of domestic violence) is not the Taylor they know. According to TMZ, they are "urging the public not to rush to judgment, and adding the full truth will come out over time."

Already, things are off to a rough start. ABC hired a crisis manager for the show. Cinnabon's cancellation, fresh allegations, and Taylor was supposed to be a guest on Jimmy Fallon, but that has also been cancelled.

There is a lot of "he said-she said" going on here. Both Dakota and Taylor have been told to undergo psychological evaluations following the allegations of physical violence.