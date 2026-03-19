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Billy Idol is Heading Back to Las Vegas

Billy Idol is heading back to Las Vegas, which at this point feels less like a return and more like something natural, that he, of course, will do over and…

Anne Erickson
Billy Idol is heading back to Las Vegas, which at this point feels less like a return and more like something natural.
Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Billy Idol is heading back to Las Vegas, which at this point feels less like a return and more like something natural, that he, of course, will do over and over again.

The new run is called "Hot in the City," like the song, and features five shows in a tight window: Aug. 28 through Sept. 5. They’ll take place at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which is still new enough to feel polished but loud enough to handle a catalog built for volume.

Billy Idol is Going Strong

If you’ve seen Billy Idol in the last few years, you already know the deal. He doesn’t pace himself like someone easing into a residency. He comes out like it’s a one-night stand with a full room: fast, a little reckless and very aware of why people showed up. The snarl’s still there, and so is his great music.

Las Vegas has been a regular stop lately. Idol was there in September opening for The Who, which is its own kind of symmetry and celebration. Before that, he had a residency at the Cosmopolitan in 2023, which leaned a little looser but hit the same nerve.

The timing isn’t random. There’s a new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead. reaching Hulu on March 26. The title isn’t subtle, and neither is the story behind it. If you know, you know.

He’s also up for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Fan voting is open, which means the usual mix of nostalgia, debate and people remembering exactly when they first heard “Rebel Yell.”

All of it lines up in a way that makes sense for him. It's not a comeback or a reinvention. This is just another run from someone who never really learned how to do this halfway. Las Vegas works for that, and so does Billy Idol.

Billy Idol
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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