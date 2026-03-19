Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe Defends Vince Neil and Fires Back on Fan: Explicit

The always outspoken world of Mötley Crüe is making headlines again, this time not for music, but for loyalty. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe recently jumped to the defense of longtime frontman Vince Neil after a fan took a shot at Neil’s weight and vocal ability on social media. And true to form, Sixx didn’t hold back.

The exchange started when a fan posted a harsh comment on Nikki's Twitter, suggesting Neil needed to lose weight and couldn’t sing anymore. Instead of ignoring it, Sixx fired back with a blunt and personal response, calling the comment “embarrassing” and reminding the critic that Neil has been his bandmate for over four decades. He made it crystal clear where his loyalty lies, referring to Neil as “my brother” and shutting down the criticism in no uncertain terms, replying, "What an embarrassing thing to post to me about my singer who’s been with me for 45 years. No matter what you think, he’s my brother, and you can go s*** a ****.”

It’s not the first time Sixx has defended Neil, but the timing is important. With Mötley Crüe gearing up for another major tour, scrutiny around Neil’s performance and his health has ramped up again.

Not the First Time Someone Criticized Vince

Let’s be honest: criticism of Vince Neil isn’t new. Over the years, fans and critics alike have taken shots at everything from his stage presence to missed lyrics and vocal strain. But what often gets overlooked is what Neil has been dealing with behind the scenes.

In late 2024, Neil suffered multiple strokes, including a serious one on Christmas Day that left him unable to get out of bed. That kind of health scare would sideline most performers permanently. Instead, Neil has been working his way back.

According to reports and interviews, he has undergone extensive physical therapy and training as part of his recovery, with the goal of returning to the stage. That alone adds an entirely different layer to the conversation about his current performances.

Sixx has repeatedly emphasized that context, reminding fans that what they’re seeing now is a performer who has battled serious health issues and is still pushing forward.

The Mötley Crüe Tour Gears Up

Despite the noise online, Mötley Crüe is moving full speed ahead with their upcoming “Return of Carnival of Sins” tour, celebrating both the band’s 45th anniversary and the legacy of their mid-2000s comeback run. The show hits Pine Knob on July 11th.

And Vince Neil isn’t just showing up, he’s putting in the work.

In addition to physical therapy following his strokes, Neil has been focusing on conditioning and stamina to handle the demands of a full live set. Touring at this level isn’t easy, especially for a band known for high-energy performances, and Neil has acknowledged that the physical side of performing is one of the biggest challenges.

Even before his health issues, Neil described the grind of touring as a kind of workout in itself; running on stage for hours, maintaining a daily show routine, and sticking to a performance schedule that requires both endurance and discipline. Now, with recovery in the mix, that preparation has become even more critical.

Brotherhood over Backlash

At its core, this story isn’t just about internet trolls; it’s about the bond between bandmates who’ve been through everything together. Sixx and Neil have shared the stage since the early 1980s, surviving the highs of global fame and the lows of addiction, lineup changes, and personal struggles. That kind of history doesn’t just disappear because of a few rough performances or social media comments.

Sixx’s response wasn’t polished or PR-friendly, but it was real. And in the world of rock and roll, that authenticity still matters.