Octopus' Garden is open for another season of music, food, and fun

The riverfront is waking up again in downtown Mount Clemens, and with it comes the return of one of the area’s most beloved seasonal hangouts — Octopus’ Beer Garden. Known for its laid-back charm, cold Riverside brews, and a vibe that blends Detroit grit with a touch of magic, the venue is officially kicking off its 2026 season in a big way.

Opening weekend promises everything fans have come to expect: live music, themed nights, and the kind of welcoming, community-driven atmosphere that makes strangers feel like regulars. Families, friends, and music lovers alike gather under the open sky, where picnic tables fill quickly, laughter carries across the water, and the soundtrack is always something worth sticking around for.

Scott Randall Rock the Dock at Octopus' Garden

The Rock the Dock Party

This year’s opening celebration, “Rock the Docks,” takes place Saturday, March 21st. Shaping up to be an all-day party. Chit starts at the oddly perfect time of 1:58 p.m. Setting the tone for a day that’s anything but ordinary. By the time the first chord rings out, it’ll be clear: the season has officially begun.

Scott Randall Chit! The band that puts the F in Awesome

Headlining the afternoon is Screamin' Scott Randall and his high-energy band Chit, a staple of the Detroit rock scene. Known for electrifying performances packed with humor, choreography, and wall-to-wall classic hits, Chit will take the stage multiple times throughout the day — with scheduled sets at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. Their mix of 70s, 80s, and 90s rock anthems guarantees a setlist that keeps the crowd singing along from start to finish.

But this isn’t just a one-band show. Rock the Docks brings together three local acts. Bands will share the stage and rotate sets throughout the afternoon and evening, creating a seamless flow of live music.

Who are the Asperations

Scott Randall A three-piece specialty combo performing the Top 100 rock and pop songs of the 50's through the 70's.

The Aspirations is a dynamic three-piece group that specializes in rock and pop hits from the 1950s through the 1970s. Their tight musicianship and infectious energy make them a crowd favorite.

The Stumbling Mice (Featuring Dave Edwards)

Scott Randall Live the Stumbling Mice

The Stumbling Mice, featuring Dave Edwards a Detroit-based band known for their eclectic blend of rock, rhythm, and blues. Formed in 2005, the group brings together a seasoned lineup of musicians whose chemistry and experience shine through every performance. Their sound is both nostalgic and fresh, offering something for everyone in the audience.

Octopus’ Beer Garden continues to stand out for its playful menu, creative drink offerings, and a setting that encourages connection. Whether with the family or a themed night with friends is a go-to destination for those looking to unwind and enjoy the riverfront.

Bands, Here is Your Chance to Play

As the new season begins, the venue is also opening its books to local talent. Booking is now officially underway, and artists interested in performing this year are encouraged to submit through the venue’s online entertainment inquiry form. Organizers stress that all submissions must go through the official process to ensure fairness and organization as they build out the season’s lineup.

For returning performers, it’s a chance to reconnect. For new acts, it’s an opportunity to become part of something special — a stage that celebrates local music and community spirit.

With a limited season and high demand, not every act will make the cut, but the goal remains the same: curate a lineup that fits the unique energy and atmosphere that Octopus’ Beer Garden has become known for.

As opening day approaches, one thing is certain — it won’t be long before the tables are full, the drinks are flowing, and the music is echoing along the river once again.