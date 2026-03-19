Vocalist Calls Out Music Industry for Insufficient Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Vocalist Jeff Scott Soto slammed the music business for its handling of Eddie Van Halen tributes after the guitarist died. He vented his anger through Instagram after watching the Oscars honor Rob and Michele Reiner.

"After seeing the heartfelt, considerate, and even humorous tribute to Rob and Michele Reiner on the Oscars last night, it makes me even more annoyed the music world didn't handle losing an important, trailblazing icon like Eddie Van Halen in the same fashion," wrote Jeff Scott Soto.

Soto pointed to other musicians who received bigger recognition. "Taylor Hawkins, God rest his soul, got TWO tributes/sendoffs, he deserved them because those around him made sure to celebrate him, Freddie Mercury's sendoff was monstrous. … Eddie was far too important a legend to not have a similar nod for his family, peers and fans," he continued. "But the GRAMMYS blew it in this, as did so many other outlets who should have given him his proper salute, it's a real shame," he concluded.

The 2021 GRAMMY Awards gave Eddie Van Halen a 30-second tribute during the In Memoriam segment. A short clip showed him playing the "Eruption" solo with his Frankenstein guitar spotlighted on stage. No live performance happened, which contrasted sharply with fuller tributes for other artists, such as Bruno Mars performing for Little Richard.