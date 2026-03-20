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Chuck Norris Dead at 86: Cause of Death and Family’s Message

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86. His family shared the heartbreaking news in a social media post on Friday, March 20. “It…

Anne Erickson
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86. His family shared the heartbreaking news.
Getty Images / Jerry Markland

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86. His family shared the heartbreaking news in a social media post on Friday, March 20.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the family shared on his official social media pages.

They added, "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

Chuck Norris Cause of Death & Comments From Family

According to a report from ABC7, Norris' family isn't sharing the actor's cause of death at this time. But, we know that he died after a hospitalization in Hawaii.

Norris is survived by his wife, Gena O'Kelley, as well as his five children and his 13 grandchildren.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved," his family shared on social media. "Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

They added, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

The family also states that as they grieve, they would like privacy for the family. We send our condolences and prayers to the Norris family in this time of comfort and need.

Chuck Norris
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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