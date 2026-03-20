I Thank You Friday- American Legion Post 141

American Legion Post 141 Located in Howell

Hello to all of our Veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to a local American Legion that for nearly 100 years has stood in Livingston County as a place where veterans gather, serve, and continue their commitment to the community they fought to protect. Our I Thank You shout out goes to American Legion Post 141 in Howell.

With a history in the community that stretches a full century, multiple individuals reached out to 94.7 WCSX to share their love and thoughts on the American Legion Post 141. The first individual nomination about the post came from Howell resident and WCSX listener Mary Kincade. Mary wrote to 94.7 WCSX to share her thoughts on the post and its commitment to the community where she and the American Legion reside.

Mary: Good Morning WCSX, I've been enjoying listening to Big Jim's House morning show and really enjoy the Friday morning shout outs to the veterans and the organizations for what they do for others. Theres a American Legion post here in our town of Howell that I believe deserves to be recognized for helping so many of the veterans here. The American Legion Post 141 is preparing to celebrate 100 years of existence. Ever since I was a kid, I can recall them reaching out to my fellow neighbors and local businesses as well as helping other veterans with simple things we take for granted like mowing lawns, shoveling snow, painting a shed, and raising awareness to remind us of those that have passed in service to the United States are not forgotten for their sacrifices.

American Legion 141 Howell

History & Narrative of American Legion Post 141

The American Legion Post 141 is located at 3265 W Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48855. As stated by Mary, the post has been a part of the Livingston County community celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. David Harvey, the Adjutant for the Post 141 caught up with WCSX to eloquently share what the post represents for the community and its dedication to soldier and citizen since the first brick was paved.

David Harvey American Legion Post 141 Adjutant:

"For more than a century, American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell has stood as a place where veterans gather, serve, and continue their commitment to the community they fought to protect.

The story of Post 141 begins shortly after World War I, when veterans returning home helped form a new national organization known as The American Legion. Chartered by Congress in 1919, the Legion was created to support veterans, promote patriotism, and strengthen communities across the country.

In the early 1920s, veterans here in Livingston County established what would become Devereaux Post 141 in Howell. Named in honor of a local serviceman who gave his life in service to the nation, the post quickly became a place of camaraderie and support for those who had worn the uniform.

Over the decades, the post welcomed veterans from every generation of service — from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, to those who served in the Middle East and around the world. What began as a gathering place for veterans soon grew into something even larger: a center of service for the entire community.

Through the years, members of Post 141 have organized Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, supported youth programs like scouting and Boys State, and helped veterans and families in need throughout Livingston County. The Legion Family — including the Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, and Legion Riders — continues that mission today with countless volunteer hours and charitable projects.

Post 141 has also become known for its spirit of service. Members have helped local families during the holidays, supported students in area schools, hosted events for individuals with developmental disabilities, and raised awareness for veteran suicide prevention.

More than a building, American Legion Devereaux Post 141 represents a promise — that those who served will never stand alone, and that service to community continues long after military service ends.

As the post moves forward into its next century, the mission remains the same: veterans helping veterans, veterans serving their community, and honoring those who sacrificed for our freedom.

American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell — proud of its history, dedicated to its veterans, military, their families and committed to the community it calls home.

David Harvey Family & Community together at American Legion Post 141 Dave Harvey American Legion Post 141 Adjutant David Harvey American Legion Post 141 Honored for 2025 Best Americanism Program

A Center of Service: The American Legion Post 141

As a similar mission statement is echoed by morning show host Big Jim O' Brien, the American Legion Post 141 does not wait until Veterans Day to say thank you to the men and women who signed that blank check. With over 1,000 members under its roof the goal year-round is to build support, love and respect for the men and women in the community and their families who have made the freedoms we enjoy a reality.

American Legion Post 141 Annual Four Chaplains Ceremony

Examples of their community engagement come from the many programs and events that the American Legion Post 141 hosts. These events are year-round and are not just for military/veterans but rather open to the public and serve to help strengthen community ties and offer the opportunity of turning strangers into allies and neighbors with a common goal of supporting the ones who have or are serving these United States.

With recent news of a $1 million dollar state grant being awarded to the American Legon Post 141, many of the programs and events here can continue to expand and provide help to many more in the community who may not be aware of the good that comes from the post. Video courtesy of WLNS 6 News:

Take a look at some of the great events found below:

Stars, Stripes and Service Festival Gala Peer to Peer Combat Veteran Group Flyer

American Legion 141 100th Anniversary Open House Military Send Off Reception

Remembering Veterans is a Year-Round Call

As mentioned by American Legion Post 141 Adjutant Dave Harvey, one of the issues that the post is known for is raising public awareness on Veteran Suicide. Post 141 takes this action of awareness with the physical representation of crosses. While It's a topic that can be hard to discus and even harder to recognize in someone, it's the continuous efforts from members of the American Legion Post 141 that raises this issue to the surface and can spark change so that maybe one day in the not-too-distant future the number of Veteran Suicide will drop to zero.

As stated on their website:

Several years ago, three Michigan combat veterans discovered they had something in common: A battle buddy or veteran family member committed suicide. They did a bit of research and soon became aware of the VA study that estimated that on average 22 veterans commit suicide every day. While that number is somewhat known in the veteran community, civilians seemed unaware that veterans were ending their own lives.



The survivors developed a nonprofit aimed at reducing veteran suicide by employing several different strategies. One of their ideas was the Veterans Suicide Awareness Demonstration.

Their idea was to put up 22 crosses a day, every day for one month. Their hope was that the visual impact of seeing the field of crosses growing relentlessly for a long period of time would impact the people who drive by the field of crosses every day.



CIVILIANS have the power to direct Congressional efforts toward issues of importance to them. Less than 7% of voters are veterans, so the only way the VA will ever get a budget that will allow them to serve more than 25% of the veterans who need help is if citizens inform Congress that taking good care of veterans is important to the United States, not just to veterans.



For 30 straight days in rain or shine, The Legion Riders of Post 141 show up every morning at 1000 and place 22 crosses in remembrance to another Veteran life lost to suicide.

Veteran Suicide Awareness at American Legion Post 141 Veteran Suicide Awareness Crosses at American Legion Post 141 Veteran Suicide Awareness Crosses Placed in April. 22 each day for those lost.

This is only one example of the hard work and dedication by members of the American Legion Post 141 that showcases their community engagement to Howell and to their fellow citizens.

Another great event that the post hosts is their annual Blessing of the Bikes. Since 2021 members of the American Legion Riders come together in early spring to promote motorcycle safety programs and to provide a

social atmosphere for American Legion members who share the same interests. A Chaplin blesses those who ride to enjoy a safe year of riding their motorcycles and remembering those who are no longer riding. 94.7 WCSX has had the opportunity to join in on the Blessing of the Bikes on more than one occasion.

Members of the American Legion Riders Post 141

Austin Zidar 94.7 WCSX at the Blessing of the Bikes American Legion Post 141 Austin Zidar Blessing of the Bikes American Legion Riders Post 141 Austin Zidar Hundreds in attendance at the Blessing of the Bikes American Legion Post 141

For those who may not live close to Howell, connecting with the American Legion Post 141 can be done in many ways.

American Legion Devereaux Post 141

3265 W Grand River

Howell, MI 48855

​Sunday noon - 9:00pm

Monday-Thursday11:30 am-11:00 pm

Friday 11:30 am - last call

Saturday 11:00 am - last call

For those more tech savvy, check out the Legions Facebook page or their Instagram for all the latest updates and news on the 141.

So much more can be said about this organization. With a history embedded towards strong community roots, and veterans serving their fellow soldier in and out of uniform, the next 100 years will bring new challenges and opportunities to grow and become stronger. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say Thank You American Legion Post 141!

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