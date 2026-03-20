Overdue: INXS in the Rock Hall

L-R) Members of INXS, Tim Farriss, Kirk Pengilly, Jon Farriss, Andrew Farriss, singer J.D. Fortune, and Garry Beers arrive at the after party for the grand opening of the Flagship West Coast Virgin Megastore Hollywood held at the Hollywood & Highland Complex on October 17, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is truly about impact, influence, and enduring greatness, then INXS checks every box... and then some. Their long-overdue 2026 nomination only reinforces what fans have been saying for years: put INXS in the Rock Hall.

Reasons to Put INXS in the Rock Hall

Commercial Success

First, start with the numbers. INXS has sold over 50 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful Australian bands of all time. That’s not just success; that’s global dominance. Their 1987 masterpiece Kick alone moved close to 20 million copies worldwide, producing massive hits like “Need You Tonight,” “New Sensation,” and “Never Tear Us Apart.” Those aren’t just songs. They’re staples of classic rock radio, still in heavy rotation decades later.

INXS Accolades

Kick wasn’t just commercially successful. It was also culturally massive. The album delivered four Top 10 U.S. singles, including the #1 hit, "Need You Tonight", and turned INXS into MTV royalty. At the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards, they were the night’s biggest winners, taking home multiple awards, including Video of the Year. In the late ’80s, INXS wasn’t just popular; they were unavoidable.

INXS won multiple ARIA Awards, including three wins for Best Group, and were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001. That’s Australia’s version of the Rock Hall... and they’re already legends there. The Rock Hall has long recognized international impact, and INXS clearly helped put Australian rock on the global map alongside AC/DC.

The Signature Sound of INXS

Stats and trophies only tell part of the story. What really sets INXS apart is their sound. They weren’t just a rock band. They were a genre-blending machine. Funk, new wave, dance-rock, and straight-up guitar rock all collided in their music. Songs like “Need You Tonight” proved rock could groove, while “Devil Inside” and “What You Need” brought swagger and edge. They helped bridge the gap between rock and pop in a way that influenced countless bands that followed.

Michael Hutchence Rizz and Loyalty

Michael Hutchence was one of the most magnetic frontmen in rock history. His charisma, sex appeal, and raw vocal style made INXS must-see TV (and must-see live). Hutchence didn’t just sing songs. He embodied them. That connection is a huge reason why fans still gravitate toward INXS today.

Speaking of fans, their loyalty is undeniable. INXS has been eligible for the Rock Hall since 2005, and fans have spent years organizing petitions and campaigns pushing for their induction. That kind of sustained passion doesn’t happen by accident. It’s earned through timeless music and unforgettable performances.

Ken Settle INXS at Pine Knob - September 1988

The INXS Longevity and Influence

INXS formed in 1977 and remained a force through multiple decades, adapting their sound while still producing hits. Even after Hutchence’s tragic death in 1997, the band continued, showing resilience and the lasting strength of their catalog. INXS still has all three Farriss brothers (Andrew, Jon, and Tim), Gary Beers, and Kirk Pengilly. Nearly 50 years later... that's incredibly impressive.