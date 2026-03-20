Every Rock and Roll T- Shirt Tells a Story

Do you still have a Rock and Roll T-Shirt in the closet?

Some people collect ticket stubs. Others hang onto setlists, backstage passes, or guitar picks tossed from a stage. But for me, the story of a lifetime in music—Detroit music especially—can be told through five well-worn T-shirts. Each one carries a memory, a sound, and a piece of a scene that refuses to fade.

Scott Randall Detroit's DC DRIVE photo Scott Randall

The first shirt belongs to DC Drive, a band that felt like it should have been bigger than the moment allowed. Formed in the late ’80s by brothers Brian Pastoria and Mark Pastoria, they rose from the ashes of Adrenalin and carved out a sound that was equal parts heartland rock and Detroit soul. Their 1992 self-titled album, produced by Vini Poncia, blended saxophone, melody, and grit in a way that felt uniquely local yet radio-ready. Tracks like “You Need Love” gave them traction, and for a moment, it felt like they were on the verge. That shirt isn’t just fabric—it’s a tribute, especially now, to Brian, whose drumming helped define that era. Every time I see it, I hear that groove again.

Scott Randall Rik Emmett t-shirt photo Scott Randall

The second shirt tells a quieter, more personal story. It’s from Rik Emmett, best known for his time with Triumph. After leaving the band in 1988, Emmett stepped into a solo career that showed off not just his guitar chops but his songwriting depth. I got that shirt signed after a show at the 7th House, a place that’s hosted countless intimate, unforgettable performances. There’s something about seeing a legendary musician up close, in a room where the sound hits you directly, that sticks with you. The autograph has faded a bit over time, but the memory hasn’t.

Scott Randall Logo from the band Detroit, photo Scott Randall

T-shirt number three might confuse people at first glance. It simply says “Detroit.” But it represents the band Detroit, the short-lived but powerful group that spun off from Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels. Fronted by Mitch Ryder and featuring players like Steve Hunter and Johnny Bee Badanjek, the band captured a raw, gritty sound that defined early ’70s rock. Their take on “Rock and Roll” by Lou Reed still hits with that same punch. This shirt feels like a badge of honor—a nod to a time when Detroit rock was loud, unapologetic, and everywhere.

Scott Randall The Ritz photo Scott Randall

The fourth shirt represents a place as much as a moment: The Ritz. If you know, you know. Located along Hoover and later tied to Frazho Road, The Ritz went through names—Confetti’s, The Palladium, even Rare Cherry—but it was always The Ritz to those of us who lived for live music. It hosted everyone from local heroes to national acts, seven nights a week. I worked there as a DJ, watching the crowd fill in, feeling the energy build before the first chord hit. When it closed in July 2021, it felt like losing a chapter of Detroit’s music history. That shirt carries the weight of countless nights, loud guitars, and friendships forged in dim lights.

Scott Randall Black Crowes 1st t-shirt from the band's 1st tour, photo by Scott Randall

And then there’s the fifth shirt—the one with a story that still makes me smile. It’s from The Black Crowes, dated April 7, 1990, the night they played The Ritz. I grabbed it early, before the rush, before the doors filled and the room turned electric. Back then, it was just another great night at the club. Now, it feels like owning a piece of something bigger—a band on the rise, a venue in its prime, and a moment frozen in cotton. I like to joke that I can still fit into it… technically. It’s a medium, though, so let’s just say it’s a tighter fit these days.